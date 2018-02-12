As Twitchy reported earlier, plenty of people who really ought to know better are slamming Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a racist Monday because he dared to mention the “Anglo-American” heritage of the sheriff’s office at a meeting of the National Sheriffs Association.

The thing is, Sessions was absolutely correct, though countless people on Twitter were convinced he’d just said something horribly racist.

Look how long it took for Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii to claim Sessions was using a racist dog-whistle:

Do you know anyone who says “Anglo-American heritage” in a sentence? What could possibly be the purpose of saying that other than to pit Americans against each other? For the chief law enforcement officer to use a dog whistle like that is appalling. Best NO vote I ever cast. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 12, 2018

What could possibly be the purpose of saying “Anglo-American heritage,” except maybe to describe something whose heritage is distinctly and demonstrably Anglo-American? But who knows anybody who says that?

Yes, I do know people who say that. They're called "lawyers," or possibly "historians," or alternatively "people who have read a $^@&ing book" https://t.co/jsevbJuQIH — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 12, 2018

Um, yeah. I do. They're lawyers…like Sessions is. Does Anglo-American legal tradition ring a bell? This tweet just makes you look uneducated and you should be embarrassed by it. https://t.co/HNOtdGrmT5 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) February 12, 2018

Yes, most of them are lawyers or write about the history of law. https://t.co/WAvqjF7pnI — Matthew Roth (@MatthewJRoth) February 12, 2018

You hear it a lot in history of law https://t.co/b4xELnCKHq — Dr. Sproot 🦖 (@StandLoneCmplex) February 12, 2018

The phrase is used all the time in describing concepts from our legal system because, well, the U.S. legal system is Anglo-American in nature and origin. I'm no fan of Jeff Sessions, but you're obviously a much bigger idiot than him. https://t.co/gDWu94sH36 — Jared Beck 🔹 (@JaredBeck) February 12, 2018

We literally have an Anglo-American legal system which is what he was saying. Educate yourself, Brian https://t.co/tirc4Kvnxz — Fork Theory Adherent (@notwokieleaks) February 12, 2018

Anglo-American heritage:

– Magna Carta

– The Common Law

– William Blackstone

– Trial by jury

– Right to life, liberty, and property Clearly invocation of these things is racist. https://t.co/1ZwyVxCWEN — John Adams is my hero (@davisbcampbell) February 12, 2018

Lol…. Now talking about our Anglo-American heritage is a racist dog whistle. This country is done. https://t.co/67YIvZHKXX — tcjfs (@tcjfs) February 12, 2018

Not everything is racist you blithering idiot https://t.co/SjFVF1EgVz — Matthew Hammer (@Matt_ryan18) February 12, 2018

Knowing history is divisive and prolly racist. https://t.co/nIecFBDzDB — blighter (@blightersort) February 12, 2018

Virtue signal so hard so ppl know you are not only dumb but you also rarely understand what it is you're talking about https://t.co/D2EcbHlFQc — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 12, 2018

This is so stupid. Does he think our institutions are completely arbitrary and just appeared out of thin air sometime during the Carter administration? https://t.co/TbEuY3TqMb — Mike Seder, ad nauseam (@mpaulseder) February 12, 2018

Are you trying to win the contest for dumbest senator? If so, you just made a very strong entry. https://t.co/8ppnBqAFtn — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 12, 2018

Easily one of the top-5 dumbest senators. https://t.co/W5VXasJIMv — Sam Wolkenhauer (@Wolkenpower) February 12, 2018

You’re part of the party that refuses to see anything past race, and rely on putting Americans against each other for political power. Shove it. https://t.co/rxeD06HXK3 — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) February 12, 2018

The Democratic Party’s entire existence is predicated on turning skin color into a political position. Sit down. https://t.co/NigS3xU7gq — Today in Politics 🇺🇸 (@todayinpoIitics) February 12, 2018

Just for fun, here are some people who agree with Schatz:

That's no Dog whistle.That's racist AF.Our true heritage is not Anglo any Fn thing.Our heritage should be human as our indigenous brothers saw it. Does Anglo include the French, Spaniards,Italian,Asians?We know Jefferson Beauregard Sessions doesn't include Black, Brown Americans. https://t.co/F1GQVSQo70 — William (@William82861606) February 12, 2018

"Anglo-American" doesn't even make sense. The English (Anglo) were hardly a major immigrant group compared with Germans, Irish, Scottish, Belgians, Italian, Latvians, –you name it. They are trying to say white Europeans without saying "white". https://t.co/BGuoEbjMth — Luanna Meyer (@LuBonLez) February 12, 2018

Um, he was speaking specifically of the office of sheriff … ah, never mind.

The only people I know who say “Anglo-American” are white supremacists like Jeff Sessions. The Trump admin is taking dog whistle racism and making it a foghorn. https://t.co/AudahLKor7 — Max Berger (@maxberger) February 12, 2018

That wasn’t a dog whistle, that was a megaphone. https://t.co/vCgAUltWNM — Mark Burger (@markburgerenerg) February 12, 2018

Retweet if you've never heard the term "Anglo-American". It is basically and mostly a redundant term, since white people have controlled this country since its inception. It is also a racist dog whistle, intended to establish that law enforcement is white. So sick of this shit https://t.co/x7faWnbesD — 🌊🥓Bacon🥓Bacon🥓Bacon🥓 (@b_b_baconator) February 12, 2018

Agreed. It's just overtly racist. Shouldn't be acceptable from public official. At such a high level of government, it's also disheartening. https://t.co/bBJ4uyR8W2 — Ras_Beret (@Ras_Beret) February 12, 2018

Something is disheartening, that’s for sure.