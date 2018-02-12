As Twitchy told you, Jeff Sessions called the sheriff’s office “a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement.” Which, in the eyes of scholars like Alyssa Milano and Tariq Nasheed, is proof-positive of Sessions’ white supremacist ideology.

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell is a consummate professional, though, so she’s a little more subtle in her implications:

It’s easy for Andrea Mitchell to play dumb, because she’s, you know, actually dumb.

Oh, please!

No, see, you know what’s deplorable? Disgraceful? That media hacks like Andrea Mitchell think they can push a blatantly false narrative and not get called out on it.

Here’s something else for her to pick:

