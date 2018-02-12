As Twitchy told you, Jeff Sessions called the sheriff’s office “a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement.” Which, in the eyes of scholars like Alyssa Milano and Tariq Nasheed, is proof-positive of Sessions’ white supremacist ideology.

NBC’s Andrea Mitchell is a consummate professional, though, so she’s a little more subtle in her implications:

Wondering what AG Jeff Sessions meant when he told National Sheriff's Association sheriffs are critical part of Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement?https://t.co/YCvWssloVV — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 12, 2018

It’s easy for Andrea Mitchell to play dumb, because she’s, you know, actually dumb.

We all know what he meant — Jill Paul (@jap6865) February 12, 2018

You know exactly what he meant. — Jessica Viera (@JessBViera) February 12, 2018

He meant exactly what you thought he did. — abby twist (@guitr25) February 12, 2018

Oh, please!

There is no question what he meant. Deplorable! — Craig Ziogas (@CraigZi) February 12, 2018

I think we ALL Know what he meant!!!! Disgraceful✌️ — dean otoole (@deanotoole1) February 12, 2018

No, see, you know what’s deplorable? Disgraceful? That media hacks like Andrea Mitchell think they can push a blatantly false narrative and not get called out on it.

I don't know, why don't you try looking it up instead of making some sort of vague insinuation? #fakenews — The Golden Bot (@jamesbranch3) February 12, 2018

Our entire justice and legal system is derived from the English, thank God. Rampant ignorance on display here. — Nicholas Virzi (@nicholasvirzi) February 12, 2018

Anglo-American heritage is apparent even in the name of a sheriff. To wit: sheriffs = shire reeves. Gee, are you really this dumb, Andrea? — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) February 12, 2018

Wondering what AG Jeff Sessions meant when he told National Sheriff's Association sheriffs are critical part of Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement? LOLhttps://t.co/QQdRb6sLio — ☠Problematic AF™☠Director, NoKo PR Department (@EF517_V2) February 12, 2018

Are you an uneducated idiot or are you purposely trying to spin this? Please pick one https://t.co/KFXQnE2NHp — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 12, 2018

Here’s something else for her to pick:

Then you should probably pick up a book and read — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 12, 2018

