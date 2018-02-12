As Twitchy told you, Jeff Sessions called the sheriff’s office “a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement.” Which, in the eyes of scholars like Alyssa Milano and Tariq Nasheed, is proof-positive of Sessions’ white supremacist ideology.
NBC’s Andrea Mitchell is a consummate professional, though, so she’s a little more subtle in her implications:
Wondering what AG Jeff Sessions meant when he told National Sheriff's Association sheriffs are critical part of Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement?https://t.co/YCvWssloVV
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 12, 2018
It’s easy for Andrea Mitchell to play dumb, because she’s, you know, actually dumb.
We all know what he meant
— Jill Paul (@jap6865) February 12, 2018
You know exactly what he meant.
— Jessica Viera (@JessBViera) February 12, 2018
He meant exactly what you thought he did.
— abby twist (@guitr25) February 12, 2018
Oh, please!
There is no question what he meant. Deplorable!
— Craig Ziogas (@CraigZi) February 12, 2018
I think we ALL Know what he meant!!!! Disgraceful✌️
— dean otoole (@deanotoole1) February 12, 2018
No, see, you know what’s deplorable? Disgraceful? That media hacks like Andrea Mitchell think they can push a blatantly false narrative and not get called out on it.
I don't know, why don't you try looking it up instead of making some sort of vague insinuation? #fakenews
— The Golden Bot (@jamesbranch3) February 12, 2018
Our entire justice and legal system is derived from the English, thank God.
Rampant ignorance on display here.
— Nicholas Virzi (@nicholasvirzi) February 12, 2018
Anglo-American heritage is apparent even in the name of a sheriff. To wit: sheriffs = shire reeves. Gee, are you really this dumb, Andrea?
— Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) February 12, 2018
Wondering what AG Jeff Sessions meant when he told National Sheriff's Association sheriffs are critical part of Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement?
— ☠Problematic AF™☠Director, NoKo PR Department (@EF517_V2) February 12, 2018
Are you an uneducated idiot or are you purposely trying to spin this?
Please pick one https://t.co/KFXQnE2NHp
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 12, 2018
Here’s something else for her to pick:
Then you should probably pick up a book and read
— Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) February 12, 2018
***
