Jeff Sessions is getting dragged by the ignorant masses for daring to say that “the office of Sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement.” But if they’re gonna go after him, they’d better save some tines on their pitchforks for another egregious white supremacist dog-whistler:
Here’s then-Senator Obama using the term “Anglo-American” as correctly and appropriately as Sessions did, in a speech from 2006. We must not consent to lose our language at the behest of the historically illiterate. https://t.co/Oc6JCM9GRY pic.twitter.com/EDx1TSfRrm
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 12, 2018
More Obama using the phrase correctly, as Sessions did. https://t.co/GVmdNtaUPB pic.twitter.com/atNMgk2J5f
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 12, 2018
And yet more Obama using the phrase correctly, as Sessions did. https://t.co/Ug28XZT8bl pic.twitter.com/HXWgMMzWk0
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 12, 2018
He used it constantly. pic.twitter.com/6ZkqNwm7kf
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 12, 2018
So problematic, you guys.
Thank you for this Charles. It's easy to get caught up in bias.
— Ben Sailors (@SailorsBen) February 12, 2018
***
