Jeff Sessions is getting dragged by the ignorant masses for daring to say that “the office of Sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement.” But if they’re gonna go after him, they’d better save some tines on their pitchforks for another egregious white supremacist dog-whistler:

