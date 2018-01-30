Noah said it was puzzling that the woman was the one reassigned after coming forward with her accusations, essentially punishing her while the accused was shielded. “It’s possible that Hillary Clinton had a good explanation for why she kept this guy on over the objections of her top campaign advisers but instead of an explanation, all we got was this.”

“Yeah, ‘women deserve to be heard,’ and then quietly reassigned,” Noah said. “‘Thank you for speaking up — now into the closet.'”

“It feels like Hillary’s not only trying to dodge all the blame, she wants to present herself as having always been on this woman’s side, which doesn’t fly, because not only did the woman get reassigned, but this guy, Burns Strider, he went on to get another job in Democratic politics, where he got fired for doing the same thing to other women,” Noah said. “So you could argue that if Hillary had fired him, she would have been protecting many women, instead of just herself.”