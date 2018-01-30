We rag on liberals a lot around here — as you’re well aware — but that doesn’t mean we won’t give them credit where it’s due. And some credit should most definitely be given to “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who did what a lot of his fellow liberals have refused to do: Call out Hillary Clinton for her hypocrisy on victims of sexual predation.
Trevor Noah: Hillary Clinton is on “the wrong side” of #MeToo https://t.co/h4AJnbQ3e5
— Salon (@Salon) January 30, 2018
“Look, there’s a few areas where I don’t necessarily expect Hillary Clinton to nail it,” Noah continued, “managing emails, visiting Wisconsin, you know, weaknesses. But I won’t lie, I expected standing up for a woman on her staff to be one of her strengths. So the story is disturbing.”
Noah said it was puzzling that the woman was the one reassigned after coming forward with her accusations, essentially punishing her while the accused was shielded. “It’s possible that Hillary Clinton had a good explanation for why she kept this guy on over the objections of her top campaign advisers but instead of an explanation, all we got was this.”
“Yeah, ‘women deserve to be heard,’ and then quietly reassigned,” Noah said. “‘Thank you for speaking up — now into the closet.'”
“It feels like Hillary’s not only trying to dodge all the blame, she wants to present herself as having always been on this woman’s side, which doesn’t fly, because not only did the woman get reassigned, but this guy, Burns Strider, he went on to get another job in Democratic politics, where he got fired for doing the same thing to other women,” Noah said. “So you could argue that if Hillary had fired him, she would have been protecting many women, instead of just herself.”
Here’s the full video (relevant portion starts at about the 2:00 mark):
Hey. @Trevornoah gets it. #MeToo https://t.co/FpVhQm9mTo
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) January 30, 2018
Trevor Noah gets it. These people? Not so much:
We don’t actually know what was said in her call, so once again the critics attack HRC without the facts.
— SoMuchWinning (@BossaNovaJo) January 30, 2018
And the daily show continues the media obsession with smearing HRC.
— Laura McIntyre ❄️️ (@Lawohki) January 30, 2018
Hillary's issue happened years ago. In the meantime, we have a sexual predator in the WH. FOCUS!
— Monica Harvey (@soberealestate) January 30, 2018
Yet again, let's hold Hillary accountable for the actions of men.
Her response went a step further than what was normal for 2008. Stop judging her harsher than her male colleagues & by today's standards – you don't watch Friends & criticize Joey for all the sexism, do you?
— Rough Draft – I Resist for Future Generations. (@RoughDraft360) January 30, 2018
Turning you off. You just can't let go of your obsession with Hillary. By the way most of your "correspondents" are not funny.
— Sue Razi (@KateMikal3) January 30, 2018
A man is telling a woman that she is on the "wrong side" of #MeToo? Thanx for mansplaining, of course an American female former Secretary of State needs the advice of a male South African comedian.
— Addie May (@everlovinaddie) January 30, 2018
If I’m not mistaken- he is not a woman? And according to his memoir, never sexually harassed. #MeToo doesn’t apply to him enough to call out @HillaryClinton
— Queso IS Fake Cheese (@johnatuhd) January 30, 2018
Shut up, Trevor Noah. You've been on the wrong side of a lot of things…
But more importantly, you idiot, you are perpetuating a divide in the group of people fighting strongest to stop everything wrong with this country. Yes, HRC should be addressed – just not now.
— riteofshiva – apologies for autocorrect (@riteofshiva) January 30, 2018
No the part of the problem is people saying it's OK for Trump to do what he did and to keep doing it. Please don't blame her thsnks
— lucy lu (@Rosetta1933) January 30, 2018
Oh well. At least others aren’t tying themselves into knots to defend Hillary Clinton’s hypocrisy:
One of the few times I’ll agree with this guy.
— Ollick Yöurgoochná (@OllickYurgooch1) January 30, 2018
He's correct
— Peter (@crankyfucker) January 30, 2018
That’s the truth
— Denise Mizrachi (@denise_mizrachi) January 30, 2018
It’s good to see @Trevornoah actually roast @HillaryClinton when it’s due instead of following the trend of blindlessly defending your political allies when they do wrong. pic.twitter.com/TaatCFeb9A
— Gabriel M. (@TheEvilFnGenius) January 30, 2018
YES………I am so glad her called her out. She can not speak for women anymore.
— maurjoh15 (@maurjoh15) January 30, 2018
She never should’ve spoken for them in the first place.
