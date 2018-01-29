As Twitchy told you, earlier today on “The View,” Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand took some time to congratulate herself for having the courage to call on Al Franken to step down over sexual harassment allegations (despite the fact that she ignored photographic evidence and waited until a bunch of women had come forward before she was willing to speak up).

Well, anyway, Gillibrand also stressed the importance of going after any sexual predator, regardless of that person’s position on the political totem pole. That includes Donald Trump, himself an accused sexual predator, accountable. Which is all well and good, except that Gillibrand clearly isn’t as committed to fighting for preyed-upon women as she wants people to believe.

“View” co-host Meghan McCain, who’s been on fire lately, was once again the only member of the panel to ask Gillibrand why she hasn’t put her money where her mouth is. When McCain confronted her about the report that Hillary Clinton — with whom Gillibrand is good friends — had shielded a top 2008 campaign adviser after he was accused of sexual harassment, Gillibrand assumed the deer-in-the-headlights position:

And there’s more where that came from:

Gillibrand, who makes a big show about the importance of accountability, evidently wasn’t prepared to be held accountable for her own actions (starts around the 4:50 mark):

Trending

Oh, puh-LEEZE!

No kidding.

She’s definitely got a plum spot right up there near the top of the list. McCain, on the other hand, is a different story:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonHillary ClintonKirsten GillibrandMeghan McCainThe View