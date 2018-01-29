As Twitchy told you, earlier today on “The View,” Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand took some time to congratulate herself for having the courage to call on Al Franken to step down over sexual harassment allegations (despite the fact that she ignored photographic evidence and waited until a bunch of women had come forward before she was willing to speak up).

Well, anyway, Gillibrand also stressed the importance of going after any sexual predator, regardless of that person’s position on the political totem pole. That includes Donald Trump, himself an accused sexual predator, accountable. Which is all well and good, except that Gillibrand clearly isn’t as committed to fighting for preyed-upon women as she wants people to believe.

“View” co-host Meghan McCain, who’s been on fire lately, was once again the only member of the panel to ask Gillibrand why she hasn’t put her money where her mouth is. When McCain confronted her about the report that Hillary Clinton — with whom Gillibrand is good friends — had shielded a top 2008 campaign adviser after he was accused of sexual harassment, Gillibrand assumed the deer-in-the-headlights position:

And there’s more where that came from:

.@SenGillibrand asked about Hillary Clinton response to NYT story about sexual harassment by aide on 2007 campaign: "No one is above criticism. But in that case I don’t know all the details. I don’t know if the punishment she chose was the right punishment." — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 29, 2018

Gillibrand, who makes a big show about the importance of accountability, evidently wasn’t prepared to be held accountable for her own actions (starts around the 4:50 mark):

.@MeghanMcCain: "A lot of people were really surprised that it took you 20 years to say that Bill Clinton should have resigned over the Lewinsky scandal. So what do you say to that?"@SenGillibrand: "I think this moment of time we’re in is very different." — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 29, 2018

.@SenGillibrand: "I don’t think we had the same conversations back then, the same lens. We didn’t hold people accountable in the same way this moment is demanding today." — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 29, 2018

.@SenGillibrand: "I think all of us – or many of us – did not have that same lens. Myself included. But today we are having a very different conversation. And there is a moment in time where we can actually do the right thing, or fixate on one president." — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 29, 2018

.@MeghanMcCain: "Can I ask you, do you regret campaigning with [Bill Clinton], though?"@SenGillibrand: "It’s not about any one president. And it’s not about any one industry. And if we reduce it to that, we are missing the opportunity to allow women to be heard." — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) January 29, 2018

