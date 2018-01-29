Democratic senator — and likely 2020 presidential candidate — Kirsten Gillibrand paid a visit to “The View” today, where she patted herself on the back for her stunning and brave crusade against sexual predators in Congress.

When Joy Behar criticized her for calling on Al Franken to resign, Gillibrand tried to make herself look like an ally for Franken’s victims:

Wow. What a gal! Somebody give her a trophy! Hell, let’s just make her president right now!

Here’s the thing, though: No matter how much Gillibrand would like people to believe she’s a feminist hero, her actions say otherwise.

Trending

She really took her time, didn’t she?

That’s her in a nutshell.

Just one quick question before we go:

***

Update:

‘SAVAGE’! WATCH: Meghan McCain absolutely BUSTS Kirsten Gillibrand for her FLAMING hypocrisy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al FrankenKirsten Gillibrandsexual harassmentsexual predationThe View