Democratic senator — and likely 2020 presidential candidate — Kirsten Gillibrand paid a visit to “The View” today, where she patted herself on the back for her stunning and brave crusade against sexual predators in Congress.

When Joy Behar criticized her for calling on Al Franken to resign, Gillibrand tried to make herself look like an ally for Franken’s victims:

.@SenGillibrand on calling for Al Franken's resignation: "I can't be a good mother, and I can't be a good senator, if I am silenced just because it's my friend." https://t.co/CFdzczE0fE pic.twitter.com/904gsHqml4 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 29, 2018

Wow. What a gal! Somebody give her a trophy! Hell, let’s just make her president right now!

Here’s the thing, though: No matter how much Gillibrand would like people to believe she’s a feminist hero, her actions say otherwise.

it took seven women to accuse franken of sexual misconduct before gillibrand said anything https://t.co/mTrDrENCyT — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 29, 2018

She didn't say anything until a 7th woman came forward — Joshua (@Joshua_m4) January 29, 2018

Then why did it take seven accusers for you to say anything? — zkorn2 🐻 (@zkorn2) January 29, 2018

She really took her time, didn’t she?

So brave. — EBP (@EBP7219) January 29, 2018

She courageously piled on just as the train started leaving the station — Ben Hayes (@hayesy316) January 29, 2018

That’s her in a nutshell.

She is a complete fraud — wallyb (@wraymondb) January 29, 2018

Just one quick question before we go:

So were you a good mother or senator after the first six accusations, orrrrr…? https://t.co/wXM3GuBLt2 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 29, 2018

***

Update:

‘SAVAGE’! WATCH: Meghan McCain absolutely BUSTS Kirsten Gillibrand for her FLAMING hypocrisy