Not that anyone was asking for his opinion on the alleged affair between Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels, but David Axelrod’s giving it anyway:

In the big scheme of things, I can't bring myself to care about the Stormy Daniels story — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 23, 2018

Huh. Who saw that coming?

David Axelrod and Jerry Falwell Jr., united at last. https://t.co/anh8csZhiq — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 23, 2018

Needless to say, he’s getting plenty of pushback for that:

For the love of Forbes magazine David… — Forbes Magazine Spanking (@ImpeachAgentO) January 23, 2018

That's a shame, because it means that you've been worn down to accept Trump's "new normal." Take this test: ask yourself what would have happened if it was revealed a year into Obama's presidency that he slept with and paid off a porn star a month before the election. — Eric Davies (@edavies) January 23, 2018

I understand what you're saying, but looked at in the context of what it says about Trump's integrity, duplicity, vulnerability to blackmail, etc., it's significant. Plus, if you let it NOT be a big story, think how far you've let Trump move the bar since the days of Gary Hart. — Eric Davies (@edavies) January 23, 2018

Is that how low Trump has pushed the bar? This would, and should be conduct disqualifying for anyone else. — Orin Gordon (@oringordon) January 23, 2018

You should. The actual details are irrelevant, but it opens the door for behavior that could be used to blackmail POTUS, and that is something we should all be worried about. — Peter Cassizzi (@Cassizzi) January 23, 2018

Creeping normality of the utterly unacceptable. The most damaging thing to our democracy. — Brenda (@BrendaMCotter) January 23, 2018

Really? It’s a sad day that a story like this about a US President is so “Ho hum”. Can’t imagine if it was Obama it would not be a top story but that #whiteprivilege is real. — Rod Delph (@RodDelph) January 23, 2018

Nooooo we can’t let Trump numb us to this kind madness. It’s not right — Sally Carter ✨ (@GirlOnFireSally) January 23, 2018

well you better work on that then, bc you need to care- it ALL plays into his level of fitness for office & none of it can be dismissed or normalized- we are all weary but must not become numb or inured — jennifer gustafson (@gustafsonjah) January 23, 2018

You’ve got to care. We can’t keep lowering the bar. — Parks (@Walleye4me) January 23, 2018

In the really big scheme of things, it normalizes a national ethos that is devoid of morals, ethics, and care for one another. We are on a slippery slope from which we never return. We have to care. — Condor (@jdsykes) January 23, 2018

This is a reason why the Left continues to lose to the Right. No appetite to use every opportunity to destroy the facists currently in power. This should be a talking point for forever. I would not want Axelrod running any campaigns in a post Obama U.S.A. — Sebastian Guy (@sebastianguy99) January 23, 2018

***

Related:

FAKE NEWS? Porn star Stormy Daniels DENIES having affair with Donald Trump

Reporter asks ‘Dem source’ about Trump–Stormy Daniels story, source KNOCKS OUT Hillary Clinton instead

Stormy Daniels cashing in on alleged Trump affair with strip club appearance in Greenville, SC