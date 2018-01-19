Is this really happening?

The Trophy Club in Greenville, SC is advertising a one-night only special guest on January 20, alleged Trump mistress Stormy Daniels:

Ka-ching.

According to the club’s promotional materials, it’s part of her “Make America Horny Again Tour.”

Ugh.

There’s a YouTube video promoting the appearance, too:

And as our sister publication HotAir told you earlier, InTouch magazine released its 2011 interview with the porn actress where the actress claimed should could describe the president’s “junk perfectly”:

“I can describe his junk perfectly”: In Touch releases the full 2011 Stormy Daniels interview https://t.co/2iYHunR3Nq pic.twitter.com/XDKBL4PWv3 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 19, 2018

According to the AP, InTouch held the 2011 interview after Trump threatened to sue the magazine:

Cohen threatened to sue to keep the Stormy story from publishing https://t.co/sJmatlylxy pic.twitter.com/ha3FU3NIo2 — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) January 19, 2018

***

