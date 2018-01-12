The WSJ is out with a salacious report tonight that alleges President Donald Trump had an affair with porn star Stromy Daniels in 2006 and had his lawyer, Michael Cohen, arrange from $130,000 in hush money to cover it up in 2016:

Trump lawyer arranged payment of $130,000 in hush money to former adult film star Stormy Daniels a month before 2016 election so she wouldn't discuss alleged affair because #MAGA: https://t.co/Lb1VnZY6bA pic.twitter.com/dlw8hTWY4U — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) January 12, 2018

According the the WSJ’s report, the encounter occurred in 2006 after the two met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe:

Trump attorney arranged $130,000 for Stormy Daniels to prevent her from discussing sexual encounter with Donald Trump, via WSJ https://t.co/Bzj4avq4EM pic.twitter.com/w2BA2sGUmM — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 12, 2018

This story isn’t new. The Daily Kos reported something similar last year:

An excerpt:

You have to love adult film actress Stormy Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) whose name popped up in last night’s Wall Street Journal expose on how the National Enquirer, a backer of Donald Trump, paid $150k to one Karen McDougal, the 1998 Playmate of the Year, for her story of a 2006 consensual affair with then-married Donald Trump and then buried the story with an airtight non-disclosure agreement, something in the publishing industry called “catch and kill.”

Daniels has locked down her Twitter account in response to the report:

And it seems @StormyDaniels has locked her account pic.twitter.com/tG6YTpfk1W — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 12, 2018

Trump, through Cohen, denies anything happened between the two:

Cohen tells me "these rumors have circulated time and again since 2011. President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.” https://t.co/J0taBJZLP5 — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) January 12, 2018

As proof, Cohen provided this letter to reporters, allegedly from Daniels, also denying any affair took place:

Cohen also passed along an image of this letter to me, signed from "Stormy Daniels" and dated Jan 10, 2018, denying rumors of hush money from Trump and calling them "completely false." https://t.co/J0taBJZLP5 pic.twitter.com/MX4qgVhyN2 — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) January 12, 2018

This is the same Stormy Daniels who once teased running against Sen. David Vitter in Louisiana:

