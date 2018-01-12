The WSJ is out with a salacious report tonight that alleges President Donald Trump had an affair with porn star Stromy Daniels in 2006 and had his lawyer, Michael Cohen, arrange from $130,000 in hush money to cover it up in 2016:

According the the WSJ’s report, the encounter occurred in 2006 after the two met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe:

This story isn’t new. The Daily Kos reported something similar last year:

An excerpt:

You have to love adult film actress Stormy Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) whose name popped up in last night’s Wall Street Journal expose on how the National Enquirer, a backer of Donald Trump, paid $150k to one Karen McDougal, the 1998 Playmate of the Year, for her story of a 2006 consensual affair with then-married Donald Trump and then buried the story with an airtight non-disclosure agreement, something in the publishing industry called “catch and kill.”

Daniels has locked down her Twitter account in response to the report:

Trump, through Cohen, denies anything happened between the two:

As proof, Cohen provided this letter to reporters, allegedly from Daniels, also denying any affair took place:

This is the same Stormy Daniels who once teased running against Sen. David Vitter in Louisiana:

