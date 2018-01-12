Joe Biden is shocked and appalled at Trump’s reported “shithole countries” remark. It’s just so … unpresidential!

It’s not how a president should speak. It’s not how a president should behave. Most of all, it’s not what a president should believe. We’re better than this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 12, 2018

Who’s “we,” buddy?

His foul language is a big fucking deal, right Joe? https://t.co/rWaJKilBj3 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 12, 2018

Don’t tell us you’ve forgotten about that, Joe.

Pot trying to spank the kettle huh — Sissy (@ChalkeSissy) January 12, 2018

You know, there’s definitely a moral to this story:

Leave the cursing to the VP! https://t.co/5pODmNlESY — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 12, 2018

And the racism, and the sexism …

“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean…” https://t.co/UU9qREt6g8 — Tim Scott (@TimScott80) January 12, 2018

Don’t forget these:

But by all means, Joe. Keep holding yourself up as a paragon of class and proper conduct.