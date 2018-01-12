Joe Biden is shocked and appalled at Trump’s reported “shithole countries” remark. It’s just so … unpresidential!
It’s not how a president should speak. It’s not how a president should behave. Most of all, it’s not what a president should believe. We’re better than this.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 12, 2018
Who’s “we,” buddy?
His foul language is a big fucking deal, right Joe? https://t.co/rWaJKilBj3
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 12, 2018
Don’t tell us you’ve forgotten about that, Joe.
Pot trying to spank the kettle huh
— Sissy (@ChalkeSissy) January 12, 2018
You know, there’s definitely a moral to this story:
Leave the cursing to the VP! https://t.co/5pODmNlESY
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 12, 2018
And the racism, and the sexism …
“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean…” https://t.co/UU9qREt6g8
— Tim Scott (@TimScott80) January 12, 2018
Don’t forget these:
- Gaffetastic new tone! Biden in Va.: ‘They’re going to put you back in chains,’ ‘We can win NC again’
- ‘No woman is safe’: Why hasn’t THIS political perv been blacklisted? [pics, video]
- Where’s the OUTRAGE? Why is Joe Biden STILL getting a pass for this?
But by all means, Joe. Keep holding yourself up as a paragon of class and proper conduct.