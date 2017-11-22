Last week, writer Richard Armando Mills put together a disturbing thread detailing Joe Biden’s penchant for sexual predation.

This week, he’s shining a glaring spotlight on another one of Biden’s most awful — and severely overlooked — qualities: his bigotry.

Time for an uncomfortable stroll down Memory Lane:

Why is Joe Biden so beloved when he says such monstrous things?

Biden largely got a pass from the MSM and liberal journos, who couldn’t seem to muster any outrage over him:

When will Joe Biden finally be held to account for his words and actions?

