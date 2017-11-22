Last week, writer Richard Armando Mills put together a disturbing thread detailing Joe Biden’s penchant for sexual predation.

This week, he’s shining a glaring spotlight on another one of Biden’s most awful — and severely overlooked — qualities: his bigotry.

I think playing Joe Biden's racist hits would be appropriate at this point. A thread/moment… — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

Time for an uncomfortable stroll down Memory Lane:

In this clip, the former Delaware Senator tells an Indian man he has just met: "You cannot go to a 7-11 or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent." What does that even mean? pic.twitter.com/QN4sOyYvmQ — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

Expanding upon Biden's insensitivity towards the Indian community, here's a clip of him mocking Indian people. "How many times do you get the call… [mocking Indian accent] I like to talk to you about your… [speaking normally] credit card." And he criticizes Trump. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/VNlpVKyqnP — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

In this clip, Biden tells a panel that he has a "great relationship" with the "very large and identifiable Somali community" because "there's an awful lot of them driving cabs." Is that all it takes? 😓 pic.twitter.com/C105TfZoxf — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

When asked about his thoughts on Obama's presidential candidacy, Biden infamously replied: "I mean, you've got the first sort of mainstream African American, who is articulate and bright, and clean, and a nice looking guy. I mean, that's a storybook, man." Really? The first? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HPbKSztUef — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

In the following clip, former Delaware Senator Biden is asked how he would intend on appealing to voters in the Deep South. Biden answers the question by boasting that his state "is a slave state." Since when is slavery a bragging right? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/920mrIcoZE — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

Biden has a history of upsetting the black community. In this clip from the '12 campaign trail, Biden brazenly tells an audience "he gon' put y'all back in chains," referring to his GOP opponent, Mitt Romney. This careless quote understandably caused a lot of outrage at the time. pic.twitter.com/giXmRxmizd — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

As Vice President, Biden even used anti-Semitic terminology in public. In this audio-only clip, he uses the slang term "shylock," which refers to a Jewish Shakespear character who was a ruthless loan shark. Interesting choice of words… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2sLtH7fFyS — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

In this clip, former Vice President Biden upset the Asian community by referring to a Chinese person as "the wisest man in the orient." People still use that word? 😅 pic.twitter.com/WE2o8PawDA — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

In this clip from Biden's days as a former Delaware Senator, he attends an Albanian event and rails on the Serbian people. He even compares them to Nazis. Biden's noticeable disdain for Serbia has been a longstanding issue for him on the world-stage. pic.twitter.com/PpCKVrbvRL — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

Why is Joe Biden so beloved when he says such monstrous things?

When Joe Biden Was A “Racist” https://t.co/Tr84xpZmFT pic.twitter.com/9NRlzVTufl — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 1, 2016

Biden Makes Another Insanely Racist Remark, Gets Another Free Pass http://t.co/gz0Rm7ZE81 — The Federalist (@FDRLST) September 17, 2014

The racist ways of Joe Biden have long been a topic of discussion on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/HHqcFkdTPv — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

More tweets from journalists and media types calling out former Vice President Biden's racist ways. pic.twitter.com/g10KMmuXGi — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

Biden largely got a pass from the MSM and liberal journos, who couldn’t seem to muster any outrage over him:

The media heavily scrutinizes Trump whenever it doesn't like a statement he's made that could be deemed as racially insensitive. When Joe Biden used to make constant racially insensitive remarks, outlets like @Slate, @dailykos, & @MSNBC practically encouraged Biden's racist ways. pic.twitter.com/RyNaFU9ORk — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 22, 2017

When will Joe Biden finally be held to account for his words and actions?