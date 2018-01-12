As Twitchy told you, MSNBC was all over the news that U.S. Ambassador to Panama John Feeley had resigned over Trump’s reported “shithole countries” remark. The problem was that Feeley resigned yesterday, before the remark was made public. Oops.

MSNBC segment producer Mary Emily O’Hara, who deserves a lot of credit for pushing that B.S. narrative, tried to walk it back after it had already spread far and wide. This was evidently the best she could come up with:

I deleted an earlier tweet about Ambassador Feeley's resignation over concerns the phrasing was misleading. Feeley resigned December 27th, according to the State Dept. In the resignation letter read to @reuters, he cited political conflict with the current president's policies. — Mary Emily O’Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) January 12, 2018

Misleading? Well, OK. That’s one way to put it …

”Everyone has a line that they will not cross. If the ambassador feels that he can no longer serve … then he has made the right decision for himself and we respect that.” – State Dept public affairs officer Steve Goldstein told reporters according to @reuters — Mary Emily O’Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) January 12, 2018

The use of the word "comments" appears to have confused some people. Feeley's resignation letter, first reported by @reuters, cites his resignation over the president's "policies." https://t.co/fxpm12hcr5 — Mary Emily O’Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) January 12, 2018

So, it’s readers’ fault for being “confused” by her “misleading” tweet?

Oh, we are the ones that are "confused" over the "comments" part of your post?? Seriously, don't act like you weren't saying he resigned due to the comments made by Trump during the immigration meeting. Nice walk back. — Ken Meyer (@Kcmeyer6971) January 12, 2018

Pathetic.

Regardless, the news of Feeley's resignation broke today – which makes it "breaking." His resignation read to @reuters says he can no longer "serve faithfully the president and his administration in an apolitical fashion, even when I might not agree with certain policies." — Mary Emily O’Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) January 12, 2018

As several people pointed out, it broke yesterday. Which, coincidentally, is also when Mary apparently thinks all of us were born.

Misleading or untrue? — DeplorableVal (@WBuckleys) January 12, 2018

The phrasing was intentionally misleading, as is often the case from representatives of your network. https://t.co/pjIxnhDBHj — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) January 12, 2018

"Concerns the phrasing was misleading" is being rather charitable, no? pic.twitter.com/TAZ8m7hynF — Maul Of America (@MaulofAmerica) January 12, 2018

The phrasing wasn’t just “misleading,” Mary. It was dishonest.

Phrasing was misleading?? How about lying?? — anatha (@the_dead2) January 12, 2018

The phrasing was misleading? Now you're lying about a lie. Sheesh. — Magnum_CK (@Magnum_CK) January 12, 2018

Phrasing? It was pure fabrication. — IAmSilky🇺🇸🇭🇺 (@IAmVerySilky) January 12, 2018

Phrasing? Misleading? You are full of it. That was full blown #FakeNews — Beau Dega (@bernest48) January 12, 2018

If “misleading = lied” then yes your comments were very misleading. — EK33 (@draywood33) January 12, 2018

LOL at "phrasing"! You lied and were caught. Do your job and quit making excuses for being dishonest.! — TrumpWinsAgain!🇺🇸 (@ResistFakeNews) January 12, 2018

"over concerns the phrasing was misleading". No, you made it up trying to make news – you lied 100% and were caught. Fake news. Does @NBCNews even care about the truth anymore? — JimCAScr (@JimCAScr) January 12, 2018

It’s not the date that was wrong, it was your entire premise. Do a full correction. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) January 12, 2018

Concerns over phrasing?? LIAR-it was fabrication and you know it! #fakenews #nocredibility — Pamela Melin (@melin123) January 12, 2018

All ya had to say was "I lied". — Ms.Stevie Renee 🌪 (@StevieRenee3) January 12, 2018

No toots. You lied. Own up. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) January 12, 2018

I deleted an earlier tweet BECAUSE IT WAS A LIE! There, fixed it for ya😘 — Connie Cook (@ConnieCook9) January 12, 2018

Hey, here’s an idea:

Instead of deleting untrue tweets. Try telling the truth the first time. Fake news — Mooch (@MichaelMuccino) January 12, 2018

So crazy, it just might work!