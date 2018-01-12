Twitter lit up this morning over the news that U.S. Ambassador to Panama John Feeley resigned over Donald Trump’s “sh*thole countries” remark:

BREAKING: NBC confirms with the State Department that the U.S. Ambassador to Panama, John Feeley, has resigned because he no longer feels he can comfortably serve under @realDonaldTrump. Feeley is the first U.S. diplomat to resign over the president's comments. — Mary Emily O’Hara (@MaryEmilyOHara) January 12, 2018

JUST IN: U.S. Ambassador to Panama has resigned in the wake of President Trump's racially charged comments about Haiti and African nations pic.twitter.com/qh6kX50S4V — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 12, 2018

Just one problem: It wasn’t true.

I was told the resignation was a reaction. I was told wrong, apparently. https://t.co/APB4ke7tTW — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) January 12, 2018

Here’s what actually happened:

FYI – The resignation occurred prior to the comments. https://t.co/QuPKMOxQgB — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) January 12, 2018

NOTE: Feeley's resignation went up at 1 PM Jan. 11, before "shithole" comments became public, citing "personal reasons" https://t.co/pHjvxZeUtv — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 12, 2018

See, what’s funny is that Univision reported this yesterday at 1:35 pm, well before the “shithole” fiasco. But Feeley's resignation is being characterized as a reaction to the president’s reported remarks. So, that’s really neat. https://t.co/g9XAVi5duU — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) January 12, 2018

Really, really neat.

Oh but the spin! See how easily that's floated. — bell (@leben_l) January 12, 2018

Doesn’t get much easier than that.

That NBC producer better be pleased with herself seeing as how her fake tweet about the U.S. Ambassador will have a bazillion more retweets and likes than ANY clarification she puts out — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 12, 2018

Works every time it’s tried.