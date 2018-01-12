Twitter lit up this morning over the news that U.S. Ambassador to Panama John Feeley resigned over Donald Trump’s “sh*thole countries” remark:

Just one problem: It wasn’t true.

Trending

Here’s what actually happened:

Really, really neat.

Doesn’t get much easier than that.

Works every time it’s tried.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJohn FeeleyMSNBCresignationshithole countries