You knew it was coming if tax reform passed the House. That doesn’t make it any less infuriating.
Give it up for the AP, everybody!
BREAKING: House passes first rewrite of nation's tax laws in three decades, providing steep tax cuts for businesses, the wealthy.
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2017
They literally cannot help themselves.
I’m not rich and I get a significant cut, give me a break.
— Nancy Swider (@nancy_swider31) December 19, 2017
Alternative headline: House passes tax cut for 80 percent of Americans. https://t.co/V6ue5kaffC
— David French (@DavidAFrench) December 19, 2017
Let's try reporting what happened, minus the editorializing.
— Curtis Kalin (@CurtisKalin) December 19, 2017
Where’s the fun in that?
The average reader, whose taxes will go down, will assume she doesn't get a tax cut from this bill >> https://t.co/bgUNjLmF0D
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 19, 2017
Never stop being you @AP
I've never seen an industry try harder to lose top line revenue than yours https://t.co/dVH2a5jEFZ
— DaveinChristmas (@DaveinTexas) December 19, 2017
Why don’t people trust the press? It’s just such a tough riddle to crack! https://t.co/5tx3JCkBdH
— Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) December 19, 2017
This headline is exactly why the media are being accused of mixing facts and opinion to push an agenda. https://t.co/6sRcNjIfNP
— Andrew Mullins (@AndrewWMullins) December 19, 2017
Crap like this is why people hate the media. 80% of people will see a tax cut with this bill. Do better media. https://t.co/vEqD4o3Qzy
— Andrew Staroska (@astaroska) December 19, 2017
This is why people don’t trust the media. https://t.co/hoL0wS9fQW
— Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 19, 2017
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.
***
Related:
EPIC: Guy Benson DECIMATES Leftist rhetoric around the GOP Tax Bill with Leftist source (ha!)
‘DEMS can shut up NOW.’ Jake Tapper shares tax cut FACTS from #TaxCutsandJobsAct (all good!)