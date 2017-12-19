You knew it was coming if tax reform passed the House. That doesn’t make it any less infuriating.

Give it up for the AP, everybody!

BREAKING: House passes first rewrite of nation's tax laws in three decades, providing steep tax cuts for businesses, the wealthy. — The Associated Press (@AP) December 19, 2017

They literally cannot help themselves.

I’m not rich and I get a significant cut, give me a break. — Nancy Swider (@nancy_swider31) December 19, 2017

Alternative headline: House passes tax cut for 80 percent of Americans. https://t.co/V6ue5kaffC — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 19, 2017

Let's try reporting what happened, minus the editorializing. — Curtis Kalin (@CurtisKalin) December 19, 2017

Where’s the fun in that?

The average reader, whose taxes will go down, will assume she doesn't get a tax cut from this bill >> https://t.co/bgUNjLmF0D — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 19, 2017

Never stop being you @AP I've never seen an industry try harder to lose top line revenue than yours https://t.co/dVH2a5jEFZ — DaveinChristmas (@DaveinTexas) December 19, 2017

Why don’t people trust the press? It’s just such a tough riddle to crack! https://t.co/5tx3JCkBdH — Ruthless T. Firefly (@BecketAdams) December 19, 2017

This headline is exactly why the media are being accused of mixing facts and opinion to push an agenda. https://t.co/6sRcNjIfNP — Andrew Mullins (@AndrewWMullins) December 19, 2017

Crap like this is why people hate the media. 80% of people will see a tax cut with this bill. Do better media. https://t.co/vEqD4o3Qzy — Andrew Staroska (@astaroska) December 19, 2017

This is why people don’t trust the media. https://t.co/hoL0wS9fQW — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) December 19, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Related:

EPIC: Guy Benson DECIMATES Leftist rhetoric around the GOP Tax Bill with Leftist source (ha!)

‘DEMS can shut up NOW.’ Jake Tapper shares tax cut FACTS from #TaxCutsandJobsAct (all good!)