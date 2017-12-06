Lefties are predictably flipping their lids over Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. I am also directing the State Department to begin preparation to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem… pic.twitter.com/YwgWmT0O8m — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2017

When will these tools learn that you can’t have it both ways?

@realDonaldTrump Has been painted that he's a white supremacist and racist. What type of white supremacist or racist would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel strengthening the Jewish homeland#JerusalemEmbassy — John Katsanos (@katmancon) December 6, 2017

The people that call Trump a Nazi are the same people condemning him for recognizing the true capital of the Jewish state. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) December 6, 2017

Amazing how that works, isn’t it?

Excellent point! — Grumpy Eeyore (@ProudfootMS) December 6, 2017

Make up your minds, lefties! Unless, of course, your minds have already exploded.

I’m sure the next Charles Blow nytimes piece will do a great job at the mental gymnastics comparing Trump to Hitler. — Frankely Speaking (@FrankelJeremy) December 6, 2017

***

Related:

WATCH: Chris Matthews pins Trump’s Jerusalem decision on ‘crazy’ Alabama Christians

Linda Sarsour accidentally makes GREAT case for Jerusalem to be Israeli capital