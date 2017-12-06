Lefties are predictably flipping their lids over Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

When will these tools learn that you can’t have it both ways?

Amazing how that works, isn’t it?

Make up your minds, lefties! Unless, of course, your minds have already exploded.

***

