President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the U.S. embassy to that city has MSNBC’s Chris Matthews losing his mind again:

MSNBC's Chris Matthews blames ‘crazy’ Evangelical Christians in Alabama for Trump's decision on Jerusalem, claims they don't understand the situation in Israel because they have "mythical" beliefs.🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Nz59Mli2Pb — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) December 6, 2017

Hopefully the Democrats let Matthews lead their effort to win back red states next year!

DNC-1: Look, we can't lose every Church Vote In America in 2018

DNC-2: I know, we have to at lest pretend and….@MSNBC : LEROYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY Jenkins 👇👇 https://t.co/CF375N8fxS — David Alvord (@davealvord164) December 6, 2017

Keep trashing rural Christians and you'll guarantee Trump's second term. https://t.co/9orRPaZZCK — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) December 6, 2017

SHH! Don’t tell him!

This man is insane and should retire, he's making a fool of himself! https://t.co/1bcxZJmgzV — Mendy Wax (@MendyWax) December 6, 2017

Chris is just upset his leg tingles are gone https://t.co/HLTQJ3XemO — As I See Things (@MarkMyw86451343) December 6, 2017

Awww!