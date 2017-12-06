President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the U.S. embassy to that city has MSNBC’s Chris Matthews losing his mind again:

Hopefully the Democrats let Matthews lead their effort to win back red states next year!

Trending

SHH! Don’t tell him!

Awww!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris MatthewsDonald TrumpIsraelJerusalem