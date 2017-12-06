Jerusalem is not — nor will it ever be — the capital of Israel. Not if Linda Sarsour has anything to say about it!

The thing is, regardless of what Trump — or anyone says — Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. It just is. And no amount of unhinged screeching can change that.

And given Linda Sarsour’s virulent anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism, forgive us if we don’t give a flying crap what she thinks.

Not by a long shot. In fact, she doesn’t speak for anyone who understands history (or human decency, for that matter).

She is. Which is usually a pretty good indicator that the policy in question is a good one.

She didn’t mean to, but Sarsour made a great case to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Thanks for doing the heavy lifting, Linda!

