Jerusalem is not — nor will it ever be — the capital of Israel. Not if Linda Sarsour has anything to say about it!

#Jerusalem is not the capital of Israel no matter how many times Trump says it. He doesn't speak for me. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 6, 2017

The thing is, regardless of what Trump — or anyone says — Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. It just is. And no amount of unhinged screeching can change that.

Trump shouldn't have had to "name" Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and in a very real way, cannot do so anyway. Jerusalem has been the capital of any Israel with any national meaning since, quite literally, time immemorial. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) December 6, 2017

And given Linda Sarsour’s virulent anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism, forgive us if we don’t give a flying crap what she thinks.

umm, yes it is — LMRR (@lmr711) December 6, 2017

Yes it is — Larry Bennett (@CaptbeauX) December 6, 2017

Yeah no one asked you https://t.co/mWarVLYFgC — Mat (@sunnyright) December 6, 2017

You don't speak for Israel, so who cares what you think? — LONG LIVE MOLLY (@RyanOnTheRight) December 6, 2017

And you don’t speak for Israel. https://t.co/XuIKhN4IDb — Ben (@BenHowe) December 6, 2017

Not by a long shot. In fact, she doesn’t speak for anyone who understands history (or human decency, for that matter).

It's always been the capital. You have no voice on this issue. — Craig Jarrett (@jarrettcraig) December 6, 2017

#Jerusalem was, is and forever will be the capital of Israel. You have no say in the matter. — Shelle (@indymem) December 6, 2017

You're right. He's not speaking 'for you'. He's speaking truth and reality. #Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. Deal with it. — DidYouHear? (@DidYouHear2) December 6, 2017

Awwwwwwww! Is Linda sad? — (((Harold))) (@Nikk1066) December 6, 2017

She is. Which is usually a pretty good indicator that the policy in question is a good one.

if you are against it. i am all for it. — stuart clyde (@ParlayBoy) December 6, 2017

The fact that YOU’RE against it confirms that it was the right call. Am Yisroel Chai 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 — Tracey Shapiro (@Tracey1024) December 6, 2017

She didn’t mean to, but Sarsour made a great case to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Thanks for doing the heavy lifting, Linda!

Update:

Who’s up for some flashbacks?

Not expecting much from #Obama #AIPAC2011 speech, just hoping he doesn't say Jerusalem is the capital of #Israel like he did in 2008. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) May 22, 2011

Awww.

Shame on the #DNC for thinking they can designate #Jerusalem as capital of Israel. This is worse than Islamophobic rhetoric coming from #RNC — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 6, 2012

Awww.