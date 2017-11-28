Man, it just keeps getting worse for John Conyers. Amid reports that Democrats are discussing Conyers’ future in Congress, there’s this:

Clyburn, asked about a third allegation about harassment against Conyers, replies "I just heard of a fifth" — Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrewalshcnn) November 28, 2017

That’s quite an about-face from Clyburn:

Interesting considering Rep. Clyburn said last week he’s not convinced the accusations “have any real substance.” “You can’t jump to conclusions with these types of things. For all I know, all of this could be made up.” https://t.co/ttS6vlWKaa — тѕαя вє¢кєт α∂αмѕ (@BecketAdams) November 28, 2017

Yep. Wonder what changed his mind.