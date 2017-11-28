Man, it just keeps getting worse for John Conyers. Amid reports that Democrats are discussing Conyers’ future in Congress, there’s this:
Clyburn, asked about a third allegation about harassment against Conyers, replies "I just heard of a fifth"
— Deirdre Walsh (@deirdrewalshcnn) November 28, 2017
That’s quite an about-face from Clyburn:
Interesting considering Rep. Clyburn said last week he’s not convinced the accusations “have any real substance.”
“You can’t jump to conclusions with these types of things. For all I know, all of this could be made up.” https://t.co/ttS6vlWKaa
— тѕαя вє¢кєт α∂αмѕ (@BecketAdams) November 28, 2017
Yep. Wonder what changed his mind.
If Dems want to regain the momentum lost by Pelosi, they need to act quickly to condemn this guy's actions.
— Mike Davey (@mdavey628) November 28, 2017