LOL.

For all the Dems and media types furious over what Donald Trump had to say about Roy Moore yesterday, check out what Rep. Jim Clyburn had to say in defense of his embattled colleague, John Conyers:

To anyone critical of Trump believing Moore, pls see what Rep. Clyburn said re Conyers: Clyburn said he was not sure the claims “have any real substance. You can’t jump to conclusions with these types of things. For all I know, all of this could be made up.” (Source: NYT) — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 22, 2017

Source:

Jim Clyburn, the #3 Democrat in the House of Representatives, suggests the allegations against John Conyers could be "made up"https://t.co/nlQpxDXWze pic.twitter.com/pOQx6A8C9z — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 22, 2017

So, when does the media start treating Clyburn the same as Trump?

No punches pulled in CNN’s strapline on Trump / Roy Moore. pic.twitter.com/sod8z7v8Vt — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) November 22, 2017

And what will tomorrow’s NYC tabloids have to say?

Trump's hometown papers take on his backing Roy Moore: "I'm With the Perv!" https://t.co/gzWS0fxbJp pic.twitter.com/ONA7tuEKlJ — The Hill (@thehill) November 22, 2017

***

Related:

BINGO! Dana Loesch drops a BIG mic on John Conyers & taxpayer-protected DC swamp creatures https://t.co/Puk7eBFn6h — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 22, 2017

Wait, that's IT? Nancy Pelosi's response to John Conyers allegations is total GARBAGE https://t.co/RuDN5tomoG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 21, 2017