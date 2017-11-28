Might be best to take this with a grain of salt, but it’s starting to really not look good for John Conyers — despite his “icon” status:
JUST IN: Multiple sources tell NBC News there are ongoing conversations among Democrats concerning Rep. Conyers' future in Congress.
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 28, 2017
Ongoing conversations?
What is there to discuss? https://t.co/nKbQ5sVA87
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) November 28, 2017
Great question. At this point, the Conyers case seems pretty cut-and-dry, no?
Second ex-staffer accuses Conyers of sexual harassment https://t.co/p9v6WR1mkL via @detroitnews
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 28, 2017
Former Conyers’ aide is telling reporters – I’m not making this up – that Conyers often changed in his office & staffers walked in on him while he was changing.
— John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 28, 2017
Former Conyers spox Bob Weiner tells cameras outside Conyers office:
"He changes clothes in his office. Most of us have walked in on him changing his clothes
… and have seen him in his underwear. Big deal!"
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 28, 2017
these dicks can't change in an appropriate bathroom or at home like a normal person, but democrats want them in charge of your medicals. https://t.co/syfgZEXg6t
— Black (and White) Friday (@Oenonewept) November 28, 2017
The longer the Democrats keep Conyers around, the more painful that thorn in their sides becomes.
— bruce liebman (@longdrive_315) November 28, 2017
Finally!
— Bill Buck-Me 🥀 (@Jbenne75) November 28, 2017
Not that we mind watching them squirm, of course.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.
***
Update:
Hooo boy:
Several black caucus members are in talks with Rep. John Conyers to get him to resign https://t.co/WQ7nJf6yfg pic.twitter.com/G7XJGTAAvo
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 28, 2017
***
Update:
Bizarre move by Democrats to split the baby by moving against Conyers but going quiet on Franken.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 28, 2017
Well, here’s one explanation:
Franken is a white icon.
Conyers…isn't.
I mean…that is the take home point, right? https://t.co/DpFpDUOVDA
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) November 28, 2017
Racism, straight up. https://t.co/nCFWAIuQkn
— jon gabriel (@exjon) November 28, 2017
***
