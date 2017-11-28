Might be best to take this with a grain of salt, but it’s starting to really not look good for John Conyers — despite his “icon” status:

Ongoing conversations?

Great question. At this point, the Conyers case seems pretty cut-and-dry, no?

The longer the Democrats keep Conyers around, the more painful that thorn in their sides becomes.

Not that we mind watching them squirm, of course.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

Hooo boy:

***

Update:

Well, here’s one explanation:

***

