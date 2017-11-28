Might be best to take this with a grain of salt, but it’s starting to really not look good for John Conyers — despite his “icon” status:

JUST IN: Multiple sources tell NBC News there are ongoing conversations among Democrats concerning Rep. Conyers' future in Congress. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 28, 2017

Ongoing conversations?

What is there to discuss? https://t.co/nKbQ5sVA87 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) November 28, 2017

Great question. At this point, the Conyers case seems pretty cut-and-dry, no?

Second ex-staffer accuses Conyers of sexual harassment https://t.co/p9v6WR1mkL via @detroitnews — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 28, 2017

Former Conyers’ aide is telling reporters – I’m not making this up – that Conyers often changed in his office & staffers walked in on him while he was changing. — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 28, 2017

Former Conyers spox Bob Weiner tells cameras outside Conyers office: "He changes clothes in his office. Most of us have walked in on him changing his clothes

… and have seen him in his underwear. Big deal!" — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 28, 2017

these dicks can't change in an appropriate bathroom or at home like a normal person, but democrats want them in charge of your medicals. https://t.co/syfgZEXg6t — Black (and White) Friday (@Oenonewept) November 28, 2017

The longer the Democrats keep Conyers around, the more painful that thorn in their sides becomes.

Not that we mind watching them squirm, of course.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

Hooo boy:

Several black caucus members are in talks with Rep. John Conyers to get him to resign https://t.co/WQ7nJf6yfg pic.twitter.com/G7XJGTAAvo — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 28, 2017

***

Update:

Bizarre move by Democrats to split the baby by moving against Conyers but going quiet on Franken. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 28, 2017

Well, here’s one explanation:

Franken is a white icon. Conyers…isn't. I mean…that is the take home point, right? https://t.co/DpFpDUOVDA — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) November 28, 2017

***

Related:

‘Unacceptable’, but … : Nancy Pelosi does some cautious damage control after NBC appearance

GAME OVER? Latest report on Rep. John Conyers should SINK Nancy Pelosi as well