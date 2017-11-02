Professional poker player Vanessa Selbst wants you people to get over the whole terrorism thing:

Did she compare notes with journalist Isaac Stone Fish, who said people shouldn’t “overreact to a small terrorist attack” “because it’s not that important”?

Trending

Just a few human lives, you guys. No biggie.

Count Benghazi hero Kris Paronto among those giving Vanessa “some flack”. And boy, did he give it to her:

Now that’s a mic drop.

***

Related:

SAVAGE: ‘Hero of Benghazi’ Kris Paronto just REKT Hillary and her bitchy Puerto Rico tweet

SAVAGE: Kris Paronto puts Joy Reid on BLAST for using Benghazi in attack on Trump over Niger

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kris ParontoNYC attackTerrorismVanessa Selbst