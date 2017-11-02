Professional poker player Vanessa Selbst wants you people to get over the whole terrorism thing:

Stop talking about terrorism, it really isn't a big deal vis a vis actual threats to humans. (Gonna catch some flack for this) #NYCStrong — Vanessa Selbst (@VanessaSelbst) November 2, 2017

Did she compare notes with journalist Isaac Stone Fish, who said people shouldn’t “overreact to a small terrorist attack” “because it’s not that important”?

Should we ignore all statistically improbable events that result in loss of human life? Or is your stance related to just terrorism deaths? — Jonathan Bell-Feins (@BellFizzle) November 2, 2017

I think the media should avoid sensationalizing all statistically improbably events that result in the loss of a few human lives. — Vanessa Selbst (@VanessaSelbst) November 2, 2017

Just a few human lives, you guys. No biggie.

Why don't you go tell the parents and children who will never see their loved ones again how insignificant their dearhs were — Peter Politano (@petey268) November 2, 2017

When they attack you or your family or a close friend and kill them, then tell us how it’s okay and not a threat! — Harold Bishop 🇺🇸 (@haroldb54) November 2, 2017

"Isn't a big deal" – go tell that to the families! — Jason Westall (@jasonwestall) November 2, 2017

It isn’t a big deal?????? Tell that to the 8 families who lost loved ones. — Nicholas Cacciola (@NickCacciola) November 2, 2017

Count Benghazi hero Kris Paronto among those giving Vanessa “some flack”. And boy, did he give it to her:

Nice word choice Vanessa 😠,u’ve never put urself in front of terrorists risking ur life 2 bullets,shrapnel or flack (look it up smawt kid) pic.twitter.com/oTiPHcybGX — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) November 2, 2017

Now that’s a mic drop.

I wish I could like this more than once. Perfectly said. — B (@RushGirl13) November 2, 2017

***

