Isaac Stone Fish is a journalist “on sabbatical from Foreign Policy Magazine.” He is also, as it turns out, a coldhearted bastard.
Check out his callous dismissal of those fearful after yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack in New York City:
The most Trumpian thing most people do is overreact to a small terrorist attack.
— Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) November 1, 2017
Beg your pardon?
New Yorkers were not reacting to terror by going out for Halloweeen. New Yorkers were ignoring it because it's not that important. https://t.co/dJTk2olbfo
— Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) November 1, 2017
Holy crap.
Now that’s how you ratio. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/l6uDkhLOnG
— George Paolillo (@igp3) November 1, 2017
The reply to RT ratio should show you what human garbage you are
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) November 1, 2017
Fish is getting rightly throttled:
8 dead = small terrorist attack not worthy of concern.
Ok then.
— John Crespi (@JohnCrespi) November 1, 2017
Just a few corpses tbh, no biggie
— Jess ジェス (@ZetsubouNigga) November 1, 2017
So what is the required amount of dead people?
— Danny (@Dannypace) November 1, 2017
Should we just wait for the big ones?
— Tim (@Hower_U) November 1, 2017
There’s no such thing as a small terrorist attack.
— etta britt (@ettarocks) November 1, 2017
You live in NYC and are okie dokey with any terror attacks? That is sick #IMHO.
— Mister Owl (@PhillipLaird) November 1, 2017
And the most Fishian thing apparently is to downplay a terror attack that killed 8 people.
— The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) November 1, 2017
You sir, lost the internet today. Which terrorist attack are you talking about? There are so many it’s hard to keep up. Oh, the small one…
— Marlow (@Marlow28) November 1, 2017
Small? Tell that to the families of the eight dead
— Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) November 1, 2017
How small is it to the families of the dead? How small is it to the people who live near there & coulda been victims? Listen to yourself..
— [Name Redacted] (@InsertNewName) November 1, 2017
Bet the families of the victims don't feel like it was small.
— Kimberly Athey (@MissKimberly73) November 1, 2017
Good job of disrespecting all the officers and victims of this tragedy
— Droop Snoot (@SnootDroop) November 1, 2017
Beautifully stated. Maybe you can share this incredible wisdom at the funerals of 8 ppl killed in the "small" attack https://t.co/GPhh0DjwSr
— Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 1, 2017
Small terrorist attack?? Tell that to the families of the dead and hurt people involved. How insensitive are you?
— H. C. C. (@MollySam1986) November 1, 2017
Why don’t you check with the families who lost loved ones yesterday, ask them if they think it was just a ‘small terror attack.’ https://t.co/izIaCnrEQ0
— The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) November 1, 2017
This is sick. I’m sure labeling it a “small terrorist attack” will bring comfort to the families of the eight who were murdered. https://t.co/cJ9iK3kQwv
— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 1, 2017
Think the families of the eight people murdered yesterday would consider this a small attack? If so, you've got a small brain and no heart.
— RW Reagan (@RWReagan1) November 1, 2017
Small? Tell that to the dead ppl & their loved ones & the severely injured. What a disgusting thing to say 😡 https://t.co/J203pyHEkv
— roswell2001 (@roswell2001) November 1, 2017
Absolutely vile.
Wonder how small it feels to the families of the victims. What a callous thing to say… politics are stealing your humanity.
— K. Matthew Grinstead (@kmg1775) November 1, 2017
Goodbye, Isaac you're an idiot.
— Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 1, 2017
To say something so ghoulish tells us all we need to know about you.
— Ellen Atkinson (@eatkinson48) November 1, 2017
You have no soul.
— Pissy McDoodle (@LostAt42) November 1, 2017
There's something terribly wrong with you. Get help. Soon.
— Susan Dean 🇺🇸 (@susandean1280) November 1, 2017
***
Related:
‘This is sick’! NYT columnist HAMMERED after spinning NYC attack as win for gun control