Isaac Stone Fish is a journalist “on sabbatical from Foreign Policy Magazine.” He is also, as it turns out, a coldhearted bastard.

Check out his callous dismissal of those fearful after yesterday’s deadly terrorist attack in New York City:

The most Trumpian thing most people do is overreact to a small terrorist attack. — Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) November 1, 2017

Beg your pardon?

New Yorkers were not reacting to terror by going out for Halloweeen. New Yorkers were ignoring it because it's not that important. https://t.co/dJTk2olbfo — Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) November 1, 2017

Holy crap.

Now that’s how you ratio. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/l6uDkhLOnG — George Paolillo (@igp3) November 1, 2017

The reply to RT ratio should show you what human garbage you are — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) November 1, 2017

Fish is getting rightly throttled:

8 dead = small terrorist attack not worthy of concern. Ok then. — John Crespi (@JohnCrespi) November 1, 2017

Just a few corpses tbh, no biggie — Jess ジェス (@ZetsubouNigga) November 1, 2017

So what is the required amount of dead people? — Danny (@Dannypace) November 1, 2017

Should we just wait for the big ones? — Tim (@Hower_U) November 1, 2017

There’s no such thing as a small terrorist attack. — etta britt (@ettarocks) November 1, 2017

You live in NYC and are okie dokey with any terror attacks? That is sick #IMHO. — Mister Owl (@PhillipLaird) November 1, 2017

And the most Fishian thing apparently is to downplay a terror attack that killed 8 people. — The Mental Recession (@rustyweiss74) November 1, 2017

You sir, lost the internet today. Which terrorist attack are you talking about? There are so many it’s hard to keep up. Oh, the small one… — Marlow (@Marlow28) November 1, 2017

Small? Tell that to the families of the eight dead — Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) November 1, 2017

How small is it to the families of the dead? How small is it to the people who live near there & coulda been victims? Listen to yourself.. — [Name Redacted] (@InsertNewName) November 1, 2017

Bet the families of the victims don't feel like it was small. — Kimberly Athey (@MissKimberly73) November 1, 2017

Good job of disrespecting all the officers and victims of this tragedy — Droop Snoot (@SnootDroop) November 1, 2017

Beautifully stated. Maybe you can share this incredible wisdom at the funerals of 8 ppl killed in the "small" attack https://t.co/GPhh0DjwSr — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) November 1, 2017

Small terrorist attack?? Tell that to the families of the dead and hurt people involved. How insensitive are you? — H. C. C. (@MollySam1986) November 1, 2017

Why don’t you check with the families who lost loved ones yesterday, ask them if they think it was just a ‘small terror attack.’ https://t.co/izIaCnrEQ0 — The🐰Foo (@PolitiBunny) November 1, 2017

This is sick. I’m sure labeling it a “small terrorist attack” will bring comfort to the families of the eight who were murdered. https://t.co/cJ9iK3kQwv — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 1, 2017

Think the families of the eight people murdered yesterday would consider this a small attack? If so, you've got a small brain and no heart. — RW Reagan (@RWReagan1) November 1, 2017

Small? Tell that to the dead ppl & their loved ones & the severely injured. What a disgusting thing to say 😡 https://t.co/J203pyHEkv — roswell2001 (@roswell2001) November 1, 2017

Absolutely vile.

Wonder how small it feels to the families of the victims. What a callous thing to say… politics are stealing your humanity. — K. Matthew Grinstead (@kmg1775) November 1, 2017

Goodbye, Isaac you're an idiot. — Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 1, 2017

To say something so ghoulish tells us all we need to know about you. — Ellen Atkinson (@eatkinson48) November 1, 2017

You have no soul. — Pissy McDoodle (@LostAt42) November 1, 2017

There's something terribly wrong with you. Get help. Soon. — Susan Dean 🇺🇸 (@susandean1280) November 1, 2017

