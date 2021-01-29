Yesterday, Lincoln Project senior adviser Rachel Bitecofer threatened to get Nicaraguan American Ana Navarro to run against her fellow “Cuban Floridian” Marco Rubio.

In case Bitecofer ends up making good on her threat, it’s probably a good idea for Rubio to know exactly what he’s up against:

.@ananavarro on. @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy visiting Trump in Fla.: “It’s white slavery … He looks like he’s owned by his master, and his master is Donald Trump, and it’s pathetic.” pic.twitter.com/VA93GO23zV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2021

The irony of Ana Navarro denouncing someone else as “pathetic” is not lost on us.

She's paid by CNN to be this unhinged. https://t.co/ySRM34wI8G — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 29, 2021

This is who ABC and CNN think is an acceptable kind of Republican. If you fall outside that purview, you might be a terrorist. https://t.co/XHHUpT9Dro — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 29, 2021

Reminder that Ana Navarro once compared Michael Avenatti to the Holy Spirit on live television https://t.co/31l79S7Sv8 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 29, 2021

She can't give him up. He's like nose candy for liberals. An addiction they can't break. https://t.co/z6EF9nFhZ1 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 29, 2021

She really can’t.

She can’t give up proving many critics of #NeverTrump right, either.

No this doesn't minimize slavery at all nuh uh https://t.co/mPJcS3egUL — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) January 29, 2021

Trump is gone. Do we really still need to have mentally unwell people on TV to talk about him? "White slavery"? I remember when a comment like that might be, I don't know, offensive and seen as minimizing actual slavery. https://t.co/8UT9A7TDph — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 29, 2021

Liberals seem to have a knack for minimizing atrocities (especially when it’s done in the name of sticking it to Donald Trump).

This is totally going to beat Marco Rubio, thinks Rachel Bitecofer. https://t.co/9qqVt63jXe — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 29, 2021

We look forward to the debates.