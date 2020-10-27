NBC/MSNBC legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner has floated the idea of charging Donald Trump with manslaughter or negligent homicide before, but he’s had some time to think about and come to the conclusion that maybe he was being a little silly.

We kid, of course. He’s still at it:

I think I was less angry when I was prosecuting accused murderers, David. There’s a special place in h&ll for criminal politicians. As well as a place in federal prison for them. #TrumpCrimesCommission #JusticeMatters #LetsRoll https://t.co/N6DcHSm3JK — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 25, 2020

I know you cannot answer everyone's questions yet could some attorney tell me is it possible to prosecute trump for all the death he has caused? COVID19 or the families separated from their babies ripped from being breast fed? — Meg #BidenHarris2020 ~Wear YourMasks! #Hillary (@mmmMeggie) October 26, 2020

Yes, my friend. As a former career homicide prosecutor I can tell you that Trump’s conduct fulfills all 3 legal elements of manslaughter. Evidence MUST be presented to a grand jury beginning in Jan. Indictments are sure to follow. For those lost & their families, #JusticeMatters https://t.co/GjvelZd7tV — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 26, 2020

“Indictments are sure to follow.”

Bless you. Thank you for answering me. It brings me hope. — Meg #BidenHarris2020 ~Wear YourMasks! #Hillary (@mmmMeggie) October 26, 2020

Hope for what, exactly? That insane people will be less reluctant to broadcast their insanity and perhaps prompt their loved ones to get them the help they so desperately need?

you could say you’ve been

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

✍🏼indicted✍🏼for✍🏼the✍🏼List✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/QMCUFHnfMy — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 27, 2020

Awww, don’t be too hard on Glenn. He just can’t help himself.

There is literally 0% chance of this happening. This is just cosplay. — Alec Rogers (@alecrogers1968) October 27, 2020

He's an MSNBC legal analyst. That's the definition of cosplay. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 27, 2020

Ha!

This might be my favorite election year tweet ever. This person is broken. https://t.co/4ymOn3AkZK — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) October 27, 2020

Beyond repair.

And that raises some important — and very valid — questions:

How many innocent people has this douche put in jail over the years? I’m betting it’s hundreds. https://t.co/fEHGpCaRLl — Mulder’s Abandoned Laptop of Drug-fed Debauchery (@proteinwisdom) October 27, 2020

Wow this is serious. While we're living out our weird fantasies, tell me Prosecutor Boy, can we indict Andrew Cuomo on the same charges? Or is one of the important elements of manslaughter that it must be a Republican who is despised by the left? https://t.co/n33b5k2tF2 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) October 27, 2020

