As Twitchy reported earlier, Ohio state Rep. Tavia Galonski “can’t take it anymore” and is going to refer President Trump to The Hague to be tried for crimes against humanity; “I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one,” she tweeted, and apparently his Sunday press briefing on the coronavirus was enough to push her over the edge.

Galonski is getting some backup from MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, who says that Trump’s conduct during his press briefings satisfies all the elements needed to try him for involuntary manslaughter.

Trump’s conduct easily satisfies all 3 elements of involuntary manslaughter. In fact, his gross negligence is beginning to look more like conduct evincing a “conscious disregard of an extreme risk of death/serious bodily injury = the standard for depraved heart/2nd degree murder. https://t.co/XVHYy5CqWU — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 6, 2020

''Legal Analyst'' thinks it is tantamount to murder for the President to suggest doctors might be able to recommend a medication that has been prescribed since the 1950s. https://t.co/y1h6OjkaQI — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) April 6, 2020

You’re the type that does anything to get a conviction to make your numbers look good; guilty or not guilty — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) April 6, 2020

The fact that this man was a federal prosecutor should scare everyone in the country. Dangerous. — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) April 6, 2020

It is truly scary that you used to be a federal prosecutor who could put people in jail — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2020

They should reopen every case you ever prosecuted for probable cause of prosecutorial abuse of office. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 6, 2020

"former prosecutor" folks. 🤦‍♂️ I would definitely suggest a review of this guy's cases. He most certainly locked up some innocent people, if this was the attitude he brought to work. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) April 6, 2020

The federal public defenders office in DC should use this tweet to revisit every prosecution you ever brought.. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) April 6, 2020

And you were a Federal prosecutor?!!!! Wow! pic.twitter.com/LMwKhJwgXf — Maple Sugar⭐⭐⭐ (@MapleSu83765869) April 6, 2020

This is the kind of crap that makes us lose all trust in so-called experts. Psychiatrists group diagnosing a sitting president from afar (unethical); lawyers bending legal principles to label a sitting president a common street thug. Bar association needs to look at your ethics. — Bronxilla (@bronxilla) April 6, 2020

👆"Legal Analyst" 🤣🤣🤣🤣

🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Dale Betterton (@DaleBetterton) April 6, 2020

It is frightening that you worked at DOJ/SDNY let's hope there are not more like you. — Kaye (@Liberty4Life73) April 6, 2020

It's easy to see why you were a Federal prosecutor. No one in their right mind in the private sector would want to hire someone who has as tenuous a grasp on reality as you. — Russ 김치 더줘 Emerson ♿ (@RussEmerson) April 6, 2020

I regret to inform you that the vast majority of DoJ attorneys are deeply indoctrinated leftists. 4 years in college is bad enough, but after 3 years of law school, where 95% of professors are hard-core leftists, the indoctrination is complete. AND DoJ screens out conservatives. — Son of Liberty (@davidcmcalpine) April 6, 2020

TDS level 10. Glenn, there is a difference between incorrectly assessing the threat of a virus and involuntary manslaughter. Your inability to identify this detail does not speak well of either: (a) your intellect (b) your character — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) April 6, 2020

Beware: TDS under quarantine turns into full psychosis. — CNN is a joke🍎 (@tony_sanky) April 6, 2020

Get help 🙄 — Laura 🐾 (@LorieBama) April 6, 2020

Y’all are crazy, literally insane. — Slumerican Lowlife Todd (@mmitoptech4) April 6, 2020

Live look at Glenn on this hill. pic.twitter.com/3wlj4ICAkd — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) April 6, 2020

@RonColeman It's super serious, she's got an AOL address and is gathering her troops live on Twitter!https://t.co/0sTi3mvpfI — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) April 6, 2020

How long ago did you start eating the paint chips, Glenn? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 6, 2020

Please get help. You have clearly crossed the line into delusions. #TDS — PEIStew (@StewPei) April 6, 2020

Trump is directly responsible for 1 death in Arizona. https://t.co/sWeCUIadCk — 🥁 In it for the WIN 🚀 (@eturleye) April 6, 2020

Ah, the guy whose wife gave him fish-tank cleaner again. Trump is directly responsible for that death? Give it up.

One single case is enough proof – the couple that ran out and took the fish tank cleaner because Trump said it worked (and he's continued every day since then). The husband died and the wife was in serious condition. He's STILL recommending it – doctors say it could be fatal. — HappyFlapJack (@HappyFlapjack11) April 6, 2020

When did Trump say fish-tank cleaner “worked,” and how does he keep recommending it? It’s not even the same drug — and the big “Not for human consumption” sticker should have been their first clue.

Put these doctors on the gallows next to him, amirite???https://t.co/EkAFDzQOnZ — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) April 6, 2020

Now do this one pic.twitter.com/4N5FUiRruC — Tech Ronin (@tchronin) April 6, 2020

The conduct of these democrats & fake media hacks easily demonstrates all 3 elements of premeditated 2nd degree murder. #DemocratsLiedAndPeopleDied pic.twitter.com/jYwNl64plg — LYN (@LynBaby1) April 6, 2020

Are you planning to charge every leader of Europe as well 😂😂😂 — commonsense (@commonsense258) April 6, 2020

Not to mention President Xi and the other leaders in Beijing#ChinaLiedPeopleDied — Beyond My Wuhan ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 😷 (@OverpaidA) April 6, 2020

Natalie here is on it:

I already contacted the Intnatl Criminal Court, the Hague, NATO and the U.N. Trump is blocking all prosecution against him. Putin is blocking NATO. The Hague already said they could not put him on trial or hold him accountable! — Natalie Spencer (@natscloset) April 6, 2020

TDS is a nasty pathology because those that have it don’t realize they’re inflicted.

So the disease is allowed to fester and ultimately take over one’s mind forever. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) April 6, 2020

They're truly insane…🤷‍♀️ — JanetLynn (@JanetLynn39) April 6, 2020

Impeachment was a bust … maybe they can get Trump on charges of involuntary manslaughter, or even genocide.

