As Twitchy reported earlier, Ohio state Rep. Tavia Galonski “can’t take it anymore” and is going to refer President Trump to The Hague to be tried for crimes against humanity; “I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one,” she tweeted, and apparently his Sunday press briefing on the coronavirus was enough to push her over the edge.

Galonski is getting some backup from MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner, who says that Trump’s conduct during his press briefings satisfies all the elements needed to try him for involuntary manslaughter.

Ah, the guy whose wife gave him fish-tank cleaner again. Trump is directly responsible for that death? Give it up.

When did Trump say fish-tank cleaner “worked,” and how does he keep recommending it? It’s not even the same drug — and the big “Not for human consumption” sticker should have been their first clue.

Natalie here is on it:

Impeachment was a bust … maybe they can get Trump on charges of involuntary manslaughter, or even genocide.

