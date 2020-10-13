SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett has been compared to the late Justice Anthony Scalia. But as awesome as that is, ACB wants to make it clear that she is, in fact, her own person and not Scalia:

ACB — "I want to be careful to say if I’m confirmed, you would not be getting Justice Scalia. You would be getting Justice Barrett." — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) October 13, 2020

In response to Sen. Graham, the Republican chairman of the committee, asking if it would be accurate to describe her as a "female Scalia." https://t.co/1Izi85EiFN — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) October 13, 2020

For what it’s worth, feminist award-winning Toronto Star staff columnist Heather Mallick has some thoughts about that.

We should warn you, though … her thoughts are terrible. See for yourselves:

My understanding is that Barrett is in fact a female version of her husband, the head of the household at her house. If she is not a female Scalia, she is a female Barrett so could somebody question Mr. Husband please. I never thought Democrats would be so shy about this matter. https://t.co/QzRDyVd2wP — Heather Mallick (@HeatherMallick) October 13, 2020

She should be called "Judge Amy Father Husband" because she is named after the men she has obeyed all her life as a Handmaid in this nutty People of Praise religious cult that Democrats are too polite to mock. This is why Dems lost to Trump last time. Courage up, people. — Heather Mallick (@HeatherMallick) October 13, 2020

If that silly Sen. Graham wants to call her "Judge Amy Father Husband Scalia," that's fine too. — Heather Mallick (@HeatherMallick) October 13, 2020

Did we mention that Heather won a feminist award? Makes sense, as feminism currently means crapping on conservative women who have excelled professionally all while remaining devoted to their families.

I would not characterize what was written here as an "understanding." https://t.co/UYfkDUSLTs pic.twitter.com/GOYDm0doPk — Dr. Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) October 13, 2020

Can't believe Democrat senators don't wanna go on record asking an accomplished law professor and judge, vastly smarter than them, if she gets permission from her husband to grade law papers or issue rulings. https://t.co/9TTwDbTHXB — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) October 13, 2020

You are so gross https://t.co/9RSVEfb9qz — Sebastian Lazcano (@other_sebastian) October 13, 2020

Many of the vilest, most disgustingly sexist attacks on Amy Coney Barrett have come from women who proclaim themselves to be “feminists.”