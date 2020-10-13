SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett has been compared to the late Justice Anthony Scalia. But as awesome as that is, ACB wants to make it clear that she is, in fact, her own person and not Scalia:

For what it’s worth, feminist award-winning Toronto Star staff columnist Heather Mallick has some thoughts about that.

We should warn you, though … her thoughts are terrible. See for yourselves:

Did we mention that Heather won a feminist award? Makes sense, as feminism currently means crapping on conservative women who have excelled professionally all while remaining devoted to their families.

Many of the vilest, most disgustingly sexist attacks on Amy Coney Barrett have come from women who proclaim themselves to be “feminists.”

