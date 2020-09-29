Over the weekend, former Trump campaign director Brad Parscale was hospitalized, reportedly for threatening to kill himself. Bodycam footage of Parscale being tackled by police emerged yesterday afternoon.

Last week, an Ohio mom was tased and arrested for refusing to wear a mask at her 8-year-old son’s football game.

And Touré can’t decide which one’s more satisfying. So if you’re black and on Twitter, he wants to hear from you:

Watching white people get hurt is so hilarious … how do you choose?

Being added to the list is probably the worst thing that will happen to Touré. Some racist garbage is more equal than others.

