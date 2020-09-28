Saira Rao is probably best known as a race-obsessed SJW, but she’s so much more than that.

She’s also a bottomless well of white-hot takes, like this one on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett:

And that’s a damn shame. Wait, what?

It means that Saira Rao is insane.

Dishonestly, to boot.

So, you prefer to judge her on the content of her character. That sounds like a much better idea. We’ll do that. Saira should try it.

Talk about progressive, huh?

