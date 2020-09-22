As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Newsweek did a hit piece linking possible Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the religious community that inspired Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” It turns out, though, that Atwood had referred to a newspaper clipping about People of Hope, not People of Praise, which should have led to a retraction of the entire piece. Instead, Newsweek appended a correction and left the piece up.

Now it looks like Reuters is anxious to make the same mistake, reporting that “some” have likened People of Praise to “the totalitarian, male-dominated society of Margaret Atwood’s novel.” And by “some,” they mean one person: “a former People of Praise member from decades ago” who “said she was campaigning to stop Barrett from being nominated.” OK, so now the press has found their Christine Blasey Ford.

But don’t dare question Joe Biden’s devout Catholicism even though he supports abortion and flip-flopped on his support for the Hyde Amendment once his campaign started.

Tags: Amy Coney BarrettCatholicHandmaid's TaleNewsweekPeople of PraiseReutersSupreme Court