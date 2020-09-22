As Twitchy reported earlier Tuesday, Newsweek did a hit piece linking possible Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the religious community that inspired Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” It turns out, though, that Atwood had referred to a newspaper clipping about People of Hope, not People of Praise, which should have led to a retraction of the entire piece. Instead, Newsweek appended a correction and left the piece up.

Now it looks like Reuters is anxious to make the same mistake, reporting that “some” have likened People of Praise to “the totalitarian, male-dominated society of Margaret Atwood’s novel.” And by “some,” they mean one person: “a former People of Praise member from decades ago” who “said she was campaigning to stop Barrett from being nominated.” OK, so now the press has found their Christine Blasey Ford.

My favorite part of the Handsmaid Tale is where a female mother of 7 moves her family across country to peruse her career interests as her husband follows her and takes care of the kids. — M0ser (@TM0s41) September 22, 2020

My high school was run by People of Praise so I can tell you first-hand that this is an absurd smear https://t.co/Ls0nN6Y3YB — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 22, 2020

This is based on a Newsweek story that was corrected. And journalists don’t care. This is now the 4th news outlet shearing this even after the correction. This is why your industry is going extinct and deserve to die. You guys killed it. https://t.co/2tUbbZDa0b pic.twitter.com/RbbFkADAlq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 22, 2020

Why does @Reuters promote religious bigotry? — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) September 22, 2020

They are not going to stop going after ACB's faith. I hope she is ready for the onslaught if she is nominated. https://t.co/adIw0WcaU4 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 22, 2020

Joe Biden= "devout Catholic" Amy Coney Barrett= "handmaid's tale" https://t.co/m2zSS32yqw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 22, 2020

RBG was pretty connected to her Jewish faith. But I don't recall that connection being vilified. — Don Fulano (@DonHelios) September 22, 2020

This meme literally got started because partisan idiots confused Coney Barrett's "People of Praise" Catholic group with a totally different group called "People of Hope" that ALSO didn't inspire The Handmaid's Tale. Now it's laundered as a mainstream news piece. Not great, folks! https://t.co/Wht6V6gsf8 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 22, 2020

The article‘s first three words: “Some have likened…” Enough said. — Don't Be Ignorant (@dontbei) September 22, 2020

How could a woman be a patriarchal totalitarian while at the same time working her way up to Supreme Court Justice? — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) September 22, 2020

This is hate. There's no other way to describe it. https://t.co/vXQJmYemJI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 22, 2020

But don’t dare question Joe Biden’s devout Catholicism even though he supports abortion and flip-flopped on his support for the Hyde Amendment once his campaign started.

