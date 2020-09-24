If you thought the cultish worship of Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a little out of control while she was still alive, we regret to inform you that it has not abated since her passing.

“So what’s your angle?”

“I’m mad Ginsburg died.”

…

“Yeah, that’s not going to get clicks. Better join the Satanic Temple. We’ll run it with a pic of that goat thingy. Click central baby. Cha-Ching!” — Schültzie (@muffnbear) September 24, 2020

Take it away, HuffPost!

"I am a 40-something attorney and mother who lives in a quiet neighborhood with a yard and a garage full of scooters and soccer balls. I am not the type of person who would normally consider becoming a Satanist, but these are not normal times." https://t.co/s9meyky2cr — HuffPost Women (@HuffPostWomen) September 24, 2020

What do you do when you're terrified about the future of the country you love? The author of this new @HuffPost Personal piece just became a Satanist in hopes of helping to secure abortion rights and democracy in Americahttps://t.co/dpcw9B35h9 — Noah Michelson (@noahmichelson) September 24, 2020

Alllllrighty then.

"I believe that the Satanic Temple ― and its members’ dedication to fighting for true freedom ― represents our best, last defense against anti-choice lawmakers who are seeking to assert power over women’s bodies and take away our right to choose." https://t.co/ws7JgEI8Tz — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 24, 2020

these people are not well. pic.twitter.com/6eaOKD5QUU — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 24, 2020

Well damn. For serving the Father of Lies this is a hell of a lot of honesty.

"The Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Pushed Me To Join The Satanic Temple": https://t.co/2bKMC81WVT pic.twitter.com/qcN4vifW6a — Micah Meadowcroft (@Micaheadowcroft) September 24, 2020

Jeebus.

Feel free to read the whole piece by Jamie Smith, “an attorney and mother who cares about civil rights.” It’s a trip, man.

But if you’re not up to it, here are some of the choicest bits:

Reading through the Seven Tenets, I was struck by how closely they aligned with the unwritten code I had used to try to guide my own life for several years. I realized, happily, that these were my people and that I had been a Satanist for several years without even knowing it. When Justice Ginsburg’s death suddenly made combating the threats to reproductive rights and a government free from religious interference more urgent, I knew it was time to join them and support their conceptual and legal battles.

There is a real chance that the Supreme Court will be lost for a generation or more to justices appointed for their religious beliefs rather than a deep understanding of the Constitution or a desire for justice to be carried out on an impartial basis. Because of this, I believe that the Satanic Temple ― and its members’ dedication to fighting for true freedom ― represents our best, last defense against anti-choice lawmakers who are seeking to assert power over women’s bodies and take away our right to choose. We need creative, resolute thinkers who are willing to stand up for what they believe in and take concrete action to do so, and the Satanic Temple is full of those kind of people. I am proud to now count myself among their ranks.

Well, good for her. We guess.

I saw this article earlier this morning and clicked on the link expecting it to be satire…my smile quickly faded. — Hiding in the Bay (@HidingInTheBay) September 24, 2020

Why? This is objectively the most unintentionally hilarious thing I've read in a long time. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 24, 2020

That’s fair.