Lotta lefties out there defending Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” remarks today, including his own senior adviser Symone D. Sanders:

The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 22, 2020

Which is what makes this rebuttal to Sanders from fellow leftie Roxane Gay so notable:

Ma’am. What? He doesn’t get to “jest” like that. It wasn’t funny. It played into the long standing notion that the black vote is uncritical and guaranteed and the notion that blackness is mutable and defined by whiteness. https://t.co/wk1uWA5bzM — roxane gay (@rgay) May 22, 2020

So at least there are a few liberals out there willing to acknowledge that what Joe Biden said was racist and wrong.

so cringe. And he had to say “ain’t” while he was at it 🥴 — numa perrier (@missnuma) May 22, 2020

Imagine, just imagine the outcry if Donald Trump said to a white guy, “If you don’t vote for me you ain’t white!” OMG. — STU (@RockatanskyMFP) May 22, 2020

I just… how is it remotely okay, EVER? — Sarah Plum(itallo) (@sarahplumitallo) May 22, 2020

It’s not.