Remember the other day when Elon Musk tweeted “Take the red pill”?

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

Twitter got a little crazy. But that was only the beginning. Because, you see, as the New York Times reports, the tweet wasn’t just your normal, run-of-the-mill problematic; it was problematic for Tesla owners:

Tesla owners are grappling with the fact that their cars may carry new connotations after Elon Musk tweeted about taking “the red pill,” a reference to “The Matrix” that has been co-opted by the right and discussed in misogynistic and racist forumshttps://t.co/c8bqmUqpBN — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 19, 2020

Someone put time into this.

This is seriously my favorite tweet ever. https://t.co/kiY8fXdfaz — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) May 20, 2020

It’s even better than we hoped it would be.

Are we though? No, no we're not. — Slashdot (@slashdot) May 19, 2020

New York Times definitely doesn’t have much to write about obviously. — Amy Ferguson (@coskier61) May 20, 2020

Just trying to start an argument where there needn’t be one. — James Harris (@HillCo_Space) May 20, 2020

This is really not worth the time you are wasting this on. — KnitRebelResist (@KnitRebel) May 19, 2020

Is this @TheOnion ? You must be kidding. — Charles Scott (@CharlesScott78) May 20, 2020

You guys are a freaking parody. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) May 20, 2020

No! By all means, keep going!

Liberals grappling is so in right now pic.twitter.com/mPd7RKCn38 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 20, 2020

So. Much. Grappling.

At least they’re not pouncing — Alan Gura (@alangura) May 20, 2020

Wait’ll they learn to pounce! — Priscilla Jensen (@offhandmanor1) May 20, 2020

It’s gonna be lit.