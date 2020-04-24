Last week we told you about a CNN story which reported about how Democrats are “grappling with questions” about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden.

That spin has really caught on, as @RedSteeze noticed:

This is amazing coordination:

There’s some “grappling” going on, alright:

Exactly.

That rule is on temporary hiatus.

But don’t anybody dare question the objectivity of the mainstream media!

