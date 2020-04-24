Last week we told you about a CNN story which reported about how Democrats are “grappling with questions” about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden.

The #MeToo movement is facing a new challenge: how to grapple with the allegations against Joe Biden without tearing itself apart https://t.co/sGHjLZ7nNC — POLITICO (@politico) April 23, 2020

Democrats grapple with questions about Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden – CNNPolitics https://t.co/1MMSEwUVAb — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 17, 2020

My aim in writing this piece was to put into words what many principled people are grappling with right now, not to tell anyone what to do. Recognizing and understanding the problem helps us all decide what we believe is right. https://t.co/umE4xxGXII — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) April 21, 2020

Sexual Assault Advocates Are Grappling With the Allegations Against Joe Biden https://t.co/mywAKSSaQP — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) April 20, 2020

There’s some “grappling” going on, alright:

Media grapples with how to avoid asking Joe Biden about these allegations. https://t.co/BuHAwNtk1I — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2020

Everyone grappling with questions except the person who actually did the grappling. https://t.co/BuHAwNtk1I — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2020

Libs are grappling with Joe Biden's grappling https://t.co/GC8ksX0WbA — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 24, 2020

What happened to believe all victims. Went away faster than when they go low we go high? https://t.co/2VT6lVmnkW — JW (@wildcatfan52) April 24, 2020

There’s one person not having to grapple. pic.twitter.com/BV4CbaWDnC — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) April 24, 2020

it really shouldn't be hard to not be a total hypocrite, but they're making it hard. https://t.co/LtCpifRVrI — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) April 24, 2020

Seems that “grappling” is the new #MeToo buzzword https://t.co/j7PhgyAMVI — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) April 24, 2020

But don’t anybody dare question the objectivity of the mainstream media!