Back in 2018, when there was a Democrat/media feeding frenzy over Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Joe Biden spoke about it in no uncertain terms:

Joe Biden: When a woman alleges sexual assault, presume she is telling the truth https://t.co/mWcpRc4Ba6 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 18, 2018

But that was then and this is now. Tara Reade’s allegations against the presumptive Democrat nominee has his campaign making a fast rule change:

If you’re keeping score at home, Team Biden’s opinion about sexual assault allegations has officially been changed:

In a statement provided to CNN, Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director, Kate Bedingfield, denied Reade’s allegation, calling it “untrue.” “Vice President Biden has dedicated his public life to changing the culture and the laws around violence against women. He authored and fought for the passage and reauthorization of the landmark Violence Against Women Act. He firmly believes that women have a right to be heard – and heard respectfully,” Bedingfield said. “Such claims should also be diligently reviewed by an independent press. What is clear about this claim: it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen.”

Try not to get whiplash from the Dem and media’s one-eighty.

When is Biden himself going to deny it? Has he been asked yet? — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) April 18, 2020

#Crickets

Biden looks like the kind of guy who’s dedicated his entire life to “changing the culture” around women. pic.twitter.com/E73zgoQyOx — Jenny Jupite (@jennyjupite) April 18, 2020

***

Related:

‘Do you see your bias’? CNN finally posts a story about Biden accuser Tara Reade (and how’s THIS for some spin)