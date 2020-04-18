Earlier this week The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway noticed that the completely unbiased reporters of CNN had a grand total of ZERO stories about Joe Biden accuser Tara Reid posted to their website, while there were nearly 700 articles about Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

However, the number of stories at CNN.com about Tara Reade is no longer zero, but it appears they’ve been grappling with how to spin it:

Democrats grapple with questions about Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden – CNNPolitics https://t.co/1MMSEwUVAb — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 17, 2020

That makes ONE:

For those keeping score at home:

Aha! Now it's Christine Blasey Ford: 678 Tara Reade: 1 Jake has now covered it, and that's that. https://t.co/3ES5gcGbQL — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 18, 2020

But don’t anybody dare question CNN’s objectivity.

Breaking News …from three weeks ago! https://t.co/F0pEekQrEd — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) April 18, 2020

It takes time to come up with a spin.

How about you guys make Biden "grapple with questions" about this. Is that too much to ask of our political journalism elite? — Jim Lakely (@jlakely) April 17, 2020

So far everyone but Joe Biden has had to grapple with these allegations. It’s a good thing he hasn’t given any interviews to CNN or anyone else in the last 3 weeks or this would look like a massive failure of the media. https://t.co/jvKuiWaOan — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 18, 2020

#CNN grappled a long time on whether they wanted to report this. #FakeNews — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) April 18, 2020

Apparently!

Narrator: They aren't really grappling with it. They are simply trying to figure out how to memory hole it. https://t.co/hF2BK448tp — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 18, 2020

The lib media sure has been doing plenty of “grappling.”

Bullcrap. Democrats aren't grappling with this. They're just not mentioning it in the hopes that it will just go away. — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) April 18, 2020

And many don’t know because the MSM isn’t talking about it — Commander Vimes 🇺🇸🌶 🇹🇼🇭🇰 (@PunditErrant) April 18, 2020

Weird how they never grapple when a Republican is accused Any wholly unverified fantasy claim of punch spiking & gang rape gets the CNN/NYT seal of approvalhttps://t.co/wbtlaUWFql Do you see your bias & simply believe your cause is so vital fairness & facts don't matter? https://t.co/pfndkiZ8Si — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 18, 2020

Friday Night Newsdump. And this one not by @TheBabylonBee https://t.co/JdZIVZjwdZ — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 18, 2020

Better late than never, CNN!