Earlier this week The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway noticed that the completely unbiased reporters of CNN had a grand total of ZERO stories about Joe Biden accuser Tara Reid posted to their website, while there were nearly 700 articles about Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford.

However, the number of stories at CNN.com about Tara Reade is no longer zero, but it appears they’ve been grappling with how to spin it:

That makes ONE:

null

For those keeping score at home:

But don’t anybody dare question CNN’s objectivity.

It takes time to come up with a spin.

Apparently!

The lib media sure has been doing plenty of “grappling.”

Better late than never, CNN!

