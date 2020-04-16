We’ve already shared numerous examples about the media averting their eyes to the latest allegations against Joe Biden — the same media that went crazy reporting allegations against Brett Kavanaugh — but Mollie Hemingway caught CNN.com taking bias-by-omission to the next level:

CNN published 700 articles on Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey, beginning as soon as her story came out. For Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade, CNN is enforcing a strict ban, much less enabling the feeding frenzy they created re: Kavanaugh. https://t.co/1XdAfIbiV9 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 16, 2020

Hemingway elaborates in her column at The Federalist.

There is no moral or journalistic defense in the world for this disparity. CNN's all-hands-on-deck effort to destroy Brett Kavanaugh's life was evil and depraved. The fact that they're unwilling to do 1/705th to Biden that they did to Kavanaugh shows that they know it. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 16, 2020

They couldn’t make it more obvious.

