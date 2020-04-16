We’ve already shared numerous examples about the media averting their eyes to the latest allegations against Joe Biden — the same media that went crazy reporting allegations against Brett Kavanaugh — but Mollie Hemingway caught CNN.com taking bias-by-omission to the next level:

Hemingway elaborates in her column at The Federalist.

They couldn’t make it more obvious.

And they obviously don’t care how many notice.

