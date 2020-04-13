CNN’s Brian Stelter has plenty of time to dunk on Ted Cruz for mistakenly assuming a media outlet’s report was photographically accurate, but oddly enough, he can’t seem to spare a few minutes to acknowledge a genuinely consequential story.

Kyle Kashuv can’t help but notice that when it comes to allegations of sexual assault, for example, Stelter seems to be suffering from a severe case of selective blindness. Unlike Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden appear to be at least somewhat credible. And yet, Stelter hasn’t seen fit to acknowledge Reade’s allegations against Biden on his widely followed Twitter feed:

We checked. A search for “Ford” on Stelter’s timeline yielded 44 tweets regarding Christine Blasey Ford. But “Tara Reade” or even just “Reade”?

