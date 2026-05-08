Stick a Fork In Him: Wes Moore Tanks His 2028 Aspirations With BIZARRE...
VIP
Stacey Abrams Takes Time Out of Her Busy Schedule Being President
Megyn Kelly's Producer Goes Full TINFOIL Blaming Algorithm (Mark Levin?!) for Abrupt Click...
Angry Staffer Gets a Heapin' Helpin' of GOV 101 After Claiming VA Decision...
Cuck Chair Karma: Louise Lucas Taunts Backfire as VA Supreme Court Strikes Down...
Louise Lucas' Customized Va. License Plate Aged Poorly (Your 'Maybe She Can Make...
Virginia Supreme Court Strikes Down Illegal Map & Spells Doom for Broke Democrats
She MAD! Unhinged Leftist Woman Screeching Outside the VA Supreme Court Building Is...
Here's a 'How It Started vs. How It's Going' Starring a Formerly Braggadocious...
HOOBOY: Now That SCOVA Has Tossed Out VA Dems' Gerrymander, the Left Is...
Hakeem Jeffries' Va. Ruling Meltdown Begins (Seems His 'Maximum Warfare' Effort Has Massiv...
'Incredible Liar': CBS Fact-Checks Karen Bass: Spencer Pratt Was Right — She Lied...
VIP
Those Facial Expressions! CNN Panelists Did NOT Like This Reality Check About the...
Robert Reich Trips Over 'Future of the Dem Party' in Rush To Pin...

Acosta Sounds the Democracy Alarm ... Right After Virginia Supreme Court Dares to Enforce the Law

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on May 08, 2026
Meme

It really doesn't get any better than this. It's a Friday and the Democrats were just handed a 'YUGE' loss (say that in your best Trump voice), PLUS Jim Acosta is using X as his personal diary.

Advertisement

Jim allowed exactly one comment before promptly shutting them off. It was a fellow soy boy crying liberal tears with him.

Neera took to the quote tweets to show her disgust. If Neera is mad, Obama is mad and that's just beautiful.

They like the laws that benefit them. They are not fans of the other laws.

How do you think we, at Twitchy, feel? Christmas came early!

Recommended

Stick a Fork In Him: Wes Moore Tanks His 2028 Aspirations With BIZARRE Answer About 'Transing' His Son
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Jimmy is not a news man. He's barely a man. He pretended to be a journalist until he was fired and now he's basically a commentator for the Democrats. That's what he was when he was working as a journalist, too, which is why he is no longer employed.

Laws have big words. He doesn't want to read those.

Advertisement

Some of the Democrats are sounding a big 'insurrectiony'!

Jim is a big baby.

Not round here, partner ... not round here.

Second verse, same as the first. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GERRYMANDERING JIM ACOSTA VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stick a Fork In Him: Wes Moore Tanks His 2028 Aspirations With BIZARRE Answer About 'Transing' His Son
Grateful Calvin
Angry Staffer Gets a Heapin' Helpin' of GOV 101 After Claiming VA Decision Should Overturn FL and TN
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly's Producer Goes Full TINFOIL Blaming Algorithm (Mark Levin?!) for Abrupt Clicks N' Taps Drop
Sam J.
Cuck Chair Karma: Louise Lucas Taunts Backfire as VA Supreme Court Strikes Down Gerrymander
justmindy
She MAD! Unhinged Leftist Woman Screeching Outside the VA Supreme Court Building Is EVERYTHING (Watch)
Sam J.
HOOBOY: Now That SCOVA Has Tossed Out VA Dems' Gerrymander, the Left Is FREAKING and We're Here for It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stick a Fork In Him: Wes Moore Tanks His 2028 Aspirations With BIZARRE Answer About 'Transing' His Son Grateful Calvin
Advertisement