Acosta Sounds the Democracy Alarm ... Right After Virginia Supreme Court Dares to Enforce the Law

It really doesn't get any better than this. It's a Friday and the Democrats were just handed a 'YUGE' loss (say that in your best Trump voice), PLUS Jim Acosta is using X as his personal diary.

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Trump gets to redraw maps in his states but the Democrats cannot do the same? What is happening to our democracy? https://t.co/9GaemRAEIJ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 8, 2026

It is on life support. Only overwhelming turnout will right it. — Jon “Bowzer” Bauman (@JonBowzerBauman) May 8, 2026

Jim allowed exactly one comment before promptly shutting them off. It was a fellow soy boy crying liberal tears with him.

The system is rigged. And Trump and conservatives are rigging it. https://t.co/cVDlqRJigp — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) May 8, 2026

Neera took to the quote tweets to show her disgust. If Neera is mad, Obama is mad and that's just beautiful.

WERE THE PARTY OF RULES AND NORMS…. They cry because they can’t break the law. https://t.co/UQXHlP2Swo — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 8, 2026

They like the laws that benefit them. They are not fans of the other laws.

Y'all... I'm having WAY too much fun with this https://t.co/yafrH8KKPb — BradenLangley (@BradenLOA) May 8, 2026

How do you think we, at Twitchy, feel? Christmas came early!

Replies off but I’ll retweet to answer



It’s against Virginia State constitution https://t.co/QpiDTwz24c — Exhausted Gamecock (@ExhaustedFan28) May 8, 2026

News man reports news without reading up on what he is reporting. https://t.co/nnQn46MFXQ — San Soo Guy (@Idahoguy74) May 8, 2026

Jimmy is not a news man. He's barely a man. He pretended to be a journalist until he was fired and now he's basically a commentator for the Democrats. That's what he was when he was working as a journalist, too, which is why he is no longer employed.

Let me introduce Mr. Acosta to a concept known as THE LAW. https://t.co/dJT6ImuegN — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) May 8, 2026

Laws have big words. He doesn't want to read those.

@Acosta limits his replies so he can't hear the very obvious argument, which is - California just redrew our maps to cut out Republicans and he cheered. https://t.co/a7N2V2qodW — Kira (@Kiradavis) May 8, 2026

Willfully confused is no way to go through life, son. https://t.co/eTFpYNIlUL — Mike Out Yonder ~ Gadabout 🌳🌳🏴‍☠️🌳🌳 (@MikeOutYonder) May 8, 2026

What's happening now is our democracy is failing and our elected leaders are failing to meet the moment. The only thing that can save our democracy is a people powered movement of in the fashion of the movement in Hungary. @Acosta https://t.co/XizE2CzbmI#ImpeachElLoco https://t.co/lvxPl0SitP — bobby entzminger (@hapkido07) May 8, 2026

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Some of the Democrats are sounding a big 'insurrectiony'!

Partisan hack complains his team got flagged for a rule violation. They are not serious https://t.co/OvQ4qXZgWO — Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) May 8, 2026

Jim is a big baby.

Not round here, partner ... not round here.

VA Democrats were found by the VA Supreme Court to have violated VA law.



Your party can’t even cheat well. https://t.co/fMZK2xC3ZP — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 8, 2026

Jim Acosta not understanding what is going on is totally expected https://t.co/cvbet6apAW — Jay 🕋☪️✈️ (@jay_kobbe) May 8, 2026

Second verse, same as the first.

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