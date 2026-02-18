VIP
Hillary Clinton Outdid Herself With This Spin on Pic of Bill in a...

DHS Takes on 'Journalist' Jim Acosta's Anti-ICE Dem Talking Points (He Keeps Coming Back for More)

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on February 18, 2026
Meme screenshot

Perhaps the most ridiculous thing about former CNN "journalist" Jim Acosta is that the network, when he still worked there, used to try and pass him off as a serious objective reporter. 

Acosta's posts sound no different than any run of the mill leftist anti-ICE activist these days.

Here's one we told you about yesterday in which the "journalist" ignored a detail or two in order to demonize Trump and ICE: 

Quote tweeting another Democrat and taking what was said in that post at face value is the kind of "journalism" we've come to expect from Grandstanding Jimbo. We also get a chuckle when guys like Acosta ask a question with the replies turned off. That sums up the current state of "journalism" perfectly. 

The Department of Homeland Security responded with the full story, and as you might have guessed, this didn't do much to satisfy a so-called reporter wielding DNC talking points: 

Acosta resorted to the default position when somebody's out of valid arguments, which is basically "oh yeah, well you're racist!"

Somebody tell Jim that white guys from Ireland are also being deported if they've been living in the country illegally. 

DHS replied with a reality check: 

Acosta says he'd like DHS to focus on the "worst of the worst" but has he ever actually praised ICE for removing the worst of the worst? If he has we've missed it. 

The Dems and media have been trying to put "no one is above the law" on hold for quite a while now. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president, all while hack "journalists" like Jim Acosta have fits about it and push Democrat talking points. 

