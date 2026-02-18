DHS Takes on 'Journalist' Jim Acosta's Anti-ICE Dem Talking Points (He Keeps Coming Back for More)

Perhaps the most ridiculous thing about former CNN "journalist" Jim Acosta is that the network, when he still worked there, used to try and pass him off as a serious objective reporter.

Acosta's posts sound no different than any run of the mill leftist anti-ICE activist these days.

Here's one we told you about yesterday in which the "journalist" ignored a detail or two in order to demonize Trump and ICE:

Why is a 2 month old baby detained by ICE? Are we going to have some standards of decency as a country? Do the people in power hate Latinos that much? Please stop this madness. https://t.co/8Nt6hD3tqb — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 17, 2026

Quote tweeting another Democrat and taking what was said in that post at face value is the kind of "journalism" we've come to expect from Grandstanding Jimbo. We also get a chuckle when guys like Acosta ask a question with the replies turned off. That sums up the current state of "journalism" perfectly.

The Department of Homeland Security responded with the full story, and as you might have guessed, this didn't do much to satisfy a so-called reporter wielding DNC talking points:

The mother chose to take her child into custody with her.



The mother chose to enter and remain in the country illegally.



The mother chose not to take $2,600 and free flight home. https://t.co/Xx3r3qmA7G — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 18, 2026

Acosta resorted to the default position when somebody's out of valid arguments, which is basically "oh yeah, well you're racist!"

You are jailing children. This is not family separation. It’s family devastation. You said you were going after the worst of the worst. You lied. And please…We see you. We see your horrendous white nationalist posts. We see the delight you take in harming Latinos. Shame on you. https://t.co/K0Tm7bW6ZW — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 18, 2026

Somebody tell Jim that white guys from Ireland are also being deported if they've been living in the country illegally.

DHS replied with a reality check:

We want to pay them thousands of dollars and fly them home, all they must do is ask.



The only reason they’re in detention is because they choose to be in detention.



This is the generosity of America and her citizens. https://t.co/FEVDPemEcW — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 18, 2026

Acosta says he'd like DHS to focus on the "worst of the worst" but has he ever actually praised ICE for removing the worst of the worst? If he has we've missed it.

Jim, deportation is not "harmful." Illegals are not above the law. Holding them accountable is a good thing — Dana (@OhMelodylane) February 18, 2026

The Dems and media have been trying to put "no one is above the law" on hold for quite a while now.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president, all while hack "journalists" like Jim Acosta have fits about it and push Democrat talking points.

