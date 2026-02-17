Acosta Goes Nuclear: 'Why Is a Baby Detained by ICE?'—Ignores Mom's Illegal Status in Outraged Tirade

A two month old baby is being detained with his mother (an illegal) in a facility awaiting deportation. Apparently, the baby has been ill and Democrat Joaquin Castro took to X to give an update on the baby's condition.

I have an update on Juan Nicolás, the 2-month-old baby detained at Dilley, and his mother.



Me and my team have been in contact with Juan’s family. Juan has bronchitis—according to his mom—and at some point in the last several hours he was unresponsive. Juan was still discharged… — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 17, 2026

First of all, a child having bronchitis 'according to the mother' is a ridiculous thing to say. Mothers are intuitive, but hardly able to make medical diagnosis. Secondly, an American hospital will not release a child who was unresponsive hours ago. That just doesn't happen.

Why is a 2 month old baby detained by ICE? Are we going to have some standards of decency as a country? Do the people in power hate Latinos that much? Please stop this madness. https://t.co/8Nt6hD3tqb — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 17, 2026

Of course, serial chicken little, Jim Acosta, had to weigh in with his breathless protest and appeal to higher authorities. What a joke. Would Jimmy prefer the child was taken from his mother and placed in foster care so he wouldn't be in a facility? His mother is breaking the law ... actively. She could stop breaking the law and go home. She is choosing not to do so. When American mothers are arrested for crimes, their children go to foster care unless there is a relative willing to care for the baby. You don't get to commit a crime and keep your baby in your home.

Tell the parents to self-deport. Problem solved. https://t.co/r6VAXm8bGO — RedWhiteBlue (@fabulouzly) February 17, 2026

Jim would rather the 2 month old baby be separated from her mother.



The mom wasn’t arrested for being Latina, she was arrested for being here illegally. https://t.co/JzqzOXrB4W — Jack (@jackedup4ball) February 17, 2026

The better question is why isn’t that baby and its parents in their home country by now? https://t.co/B25PrAli6T — Wheel Lofter 🇺🇸 (@WheelLofter) February 17, 2026

That's the most important question, actually.

Did you ask about the "standards of decency" when these people were MURDERED by people who NEVER SHOULD HAVE BEEN IN THE COUNTRY?



I'll save you the keystrokes because you didn't. You're a grifter without shame or conscience. https://t.co/mKyZFuC5mA pic.twitter.com/SUhiOpZbfU — Darin Paine (@DarinPaine) February 17, 2026

Jim would prefer we separate the child from their parents and traffic them to strangers. https://t.co/zleKDXyRGq — Jam Filthy (@JamFilthy) February 17, 2026

Jim would actually prefer we have open borders and criminal illegals could do whatever they want. The Trump Administration is unwilling to keep doing that.

Why do people ask questions and then immediately turn of replies? https://t.co/DMwz0vl14b — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 17, 2026

Because they don't like the answers they are getting.

Locking the replies indicates that he really doesn’t want an answer to the questions posed. https://t.co/xoY4fgahHV — Pookiedr (@Pookiedr) February 17, 2026

That's Jim for you.

