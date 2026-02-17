NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Looking at $5.4 Billion Budget Gap and Higher Taxes...
The Shooting In Rhode Island Proves A Disturbing Trend Is Happening In Our...
NBC News: Rep’s Anti-Muslim Post Prompts ‘Major Islamic Civil Rights Group’ to Call...
‘Utterly Disgusting Lie’: ICE Allegedly Kills a Beloved Teacher
Wes Moore Only Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out at the Free Beacon...
Goalposts Moved! Politico Claims Noncitizen Voting Is Rare, So We Should Ignore It
Truth BOMB: Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on CNN Panelist Boo-HOO'ing About How Hard It...
Stephen Colbert Caught As Fake Censorship Stunt Blows Up
HOOBOY, This Was DUMB: James Talarico BUSTED Telling WHOPPER of an FCC Lie...
And Here We GO! Harmeet K. Dhillon Shares Her New, Shiny List of...
See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught...
VIP
AOC Can't Wait to Add Her Two Cents to the Muslim Anti-Dog Debate...
Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist Tries Walking Her Dog-Hating Comments BACK but X Ain't Hav...
LEGENDARY Community Note Makes Whiny Gavin Newsom Playing Ted Cruz's VICTIM Even Funnier...

Acosta Goes Nuclear: 'Why Is a Baby Detained by ICE?'—Ignores Mom's Illegal Status in Outraged Tirade

justmindy
justmindy | 6:20 PM on February 17, 2026
Meme

A two month old baby is being detained with his mother (an illegal) in a facility awaiting deportation. Apparently, the baby has been ill and Democrat Joaquin Castro took to X to give an update on the baby's condition. 

Advertisement

First of all, a child having bronchitis 'according to the mother' is a ridiculous thing to say. Mothers are intuitive, but hardly able to make medical diagnosis. Secondly, an American hospital will not release a child who was unresponsive hours ago. That just doesn't happen. 

Of course, serial chicken little, Jim Acosta, had to weigh in with his breathless protest and appeal to higher authorities. What a joke. Would Jimmy prefer the child was taken from his mother and placed in foster care so he wouldn't be in a facility? His mother is breaking the law ... actively. She could stop breaking the law and go home. She is choosing not to do so. When American mothers are arrested for crimes, their children go to foster care unless there is a relative willing to care for the baby. You don't get to commit a crime and keep your baby in your home. 

Recommended

NBC News: Rep’s Anti-Muslim Post Prompts ‘Major Islamic Civil Rights Group’ to Call for Resignation
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's the most important question, actually.

Jim would actually prefer we have open borders and criminal illegals could do whatever they want. The Trump Administration is unwilling to keep doing that. 

Advertisement

Because they don't like the answers they are getting. 

That's Jim for you.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JIM ACOSTA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News: Rep’s Anti-Muslim Post Prompts ‘Major Islamic Civil Rights Group’ to Call for Resignation
Brett T.
See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught Lying About Her 'Epstein Links'
Sam J.
‘Utterly Disgusting Lie’: ICE Allegedly Kills a Beloved Teacher
Brett T.
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Looking at $5.4 Billion Budget Gap and Higher Taxes for the Ultra-Wealthy
Brett T.
Wes Moore Only Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out at the Free Beacon For Exposing His ACTUAL History
Sam J.
Truth BOMB: Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on CNN Panelist Boo-HOO'ing About How Hard It Is to Live in America
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NBC News: Rep’s Anti-Muslim Post Prompts ‘Major Islamic Civil Rights Group’ to Call for Resignation Brett T.
Advertisement