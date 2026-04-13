Slant Rant: 'Journalist' Jim Acosta Laments Not Being More Opinionated About Trump on CNN - Wut?

If there were a lack of self-awareness Olympics, Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta would be weighed down by tons of gold medals. The highly opinionated CNN castoff recently lamented to MS NOW’s Ali Velshi that he regrets not being more slanted in his coverage of President Donald Trump when he still carried a microphone for the cable ‘news’ outlet. What a missed opportunity!

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If only Acosta had been a more biased Democrat during his nearly 18 years with CNN… (WATCH)

Jim Acosta: "There was a time when I was accused of being too opinionated in covering Donald Trump. I think maybe I wasn't opinionated enough."



Yes, that was the big problem with his days at CNN. Just not partisan and opinionated enough. pic.twitter.com/MDmyFv5gza — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2026

To be fair, his stupidity didn’t help either. — Theta_c (@Theta_c_) April 12, 2026

Stupidity is Acosta’s superpower.

While watching Acosta whine to fellow leftist Velshi, posters reached the same conclusion about the delusional duo.

They don’t know how irrelevant they are. 😂 — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) April 12, 2026

Jim is the biggest fan of Jim. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2026

Jim Acosta still thinks he’s an actual journalist. Lmao — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) April 12, 2026

That pic! We have to feel embarrassment for ‘journalists’ like Acosta, since they are incapable of feeling it themselves.

Acosta seems to still be under the false impression that he’s a journalist. Commenters say that’s never been the case.

Opinion isn’t journalism. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) April 12, 2026

Jim Acosta was an opinion machine NOT a journalist. Nothing would be wrong with voicing opinions if he hadn’t tried to appear to be a mere reporter. — James Hutton (@JEHutton) April 12, 2026

Opinion and disinformation machine — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2026

He was always a reliable puppet for his Democrat Party.

Commenters say Acosta’s opinions weren’t the worst part of his tedious tenure at CNN. They point to his other faults.

Sure. That was the problem. He was too opinionated. Not that he was a raging liberal activist who hated Trump and anything he did. — 59Corvette (@59Corvette1) April 12, 2026

pic.twitter.com/PPuhpR9cAH — I learned it by watching you (@americanoexpat) April 12, 2026

Still bitter over Trump putting him in his place constantly, what a clown!! He was so bad he couldn’t even make it on CNN — Arizona deplorable (@MAGIC47) April 12, 2026

The complaint isn’t that he’s opinionated, it’s that he’s dishonest. — Ted Peck (@tedpeck51312) April 12, 2026

Jimmy @Acosta .. When will you learn? The hardest lies to stop believing are the ones you tell yourself. — Nancy Pelosi's Empty Gin Bottle (@JohnWayneUtley) April 12, 2026

It’s bad enough that Acosta lies to us; he lies to himself as well. You can tell he truly believes his own lies because he thinks his screeching and preaching from the microphone of his home-bound podcast is making a difference. It's not, Jim.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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