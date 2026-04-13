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Slant Rant: 'Journalist' Jim Acosta Laments Not Being More Opinionated About Trump on CNN - Wut?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:08 AM on April 13, 2026
Townhall Media

If there were a lack of self-awareness Olympics, Democrat activist podcaster Jim Acosta would be weighed down by tons of gold medals. The highly opinionated CNN castoff recently lamented to MS NOW’s Ali Velshi that he regrets not being more slanted in his coverage of President Donald Trump when he still carried a microphone for the cable ‘news’ outlet. What a missed opportunity!

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If only Acosta had been a more biased Democrat during his nearly 18 years with CNN… (WATCH) 

Stupidity is Acosta’s superpower.

While watching Acosta whine to fellow leftist Velshi, posters reached the same conclusion about the delusional duo.

That pic! We have to feel embarrassment for ‘journalists’ like Acosta, since they are incapable of feeling it themselves.

Acosta seems to still be under the false impression that he’s a journalist. Commenters say that’s never been the case.

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He was always a reliable puppet for his Democrat Party.

Commenters say Acosta’s opinions weren’t the worst part of his tedious tenure at CNN. They point to his other faults.

It’s bad enough that Acosta lies to us; he lies to himself as well. You can tell he truly believes his own lies because he thinks his screeching and preaching from the microphone of his home-bound podcast is making a difference. It's not, Jim.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JIM ACOSTA MEDIA BIAS

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