Cuck Chair Karma: Louise Lucas Taunts Backfire as VA Supreme Court Strikes Down Gerrymander

Not many of these days come along, but this is one of those days to just sit back, grab a nice cold beverage, and watch all the Leftists have their words come back and bite them in their (in this case) ample tushy.

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The funniest thing about this tweet is that she sort of proved her point. She forced them to reluctantly cheer her on and then left them to clean up her mess. Pretty much a “cuck chair” as she artfully referred to it. pic.twitter.com/mbsziJtfdM — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) May 8, 2026

For what it's worth, saying two men are in a 'cuck' chair doesn't seem very respectful, but whatever. Obviously, Louise didn't have things under control because her office was raided this week and today, the Virginia Supreme Court overruled their attempt at redistricting. Maybe she should have listened to some advice. Pride comes before the fall, Louise.

She's the ultimate real-life example of "When Keeping It Real Goes Wrong". pic.twitter.com/MGbPcqQ8BY — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) May 8, 2026

She started believing her own press and sniffing her own flatulence. Never a good idea.

And now she can focus on trying to stay out of jail so at least she's not being overwhelmed by competing missions. — Jeremy Coleman (@jeremycoleman) May 8, 2026

Wonder if there are cuck chairs in jail?

I hope Jay Jones hasn’t become angry… — tn (@norton_tj) May 8, 2026

Hide the kids!

She put @timkaine in the “cuck chair” and her party was fine with it. Really terrible people. — Frajer Crane (@vtmiah) May 8, 2026

To be fair, Kaine is also horrible and deserves to be mocked. She just happened to be really wrong, this time.

I don't think any politician should refer to a "cuck chair", they're going to find themselves sitting in it far too often. — nlsnator (@nlsnator) May 8, 2026

It's a gross visual, for sure.

Quite a week it’s been for aunty Louise — Campa Spáis (@97_JDD) May 8, 2026

And now she’s going to jail lol — Rusty (@rustyslamington) May 8, 2026

Good Lord willing!

Louise Lucas in January: “we do not need “coaching” on redistricting coming from a cuck chair in the corner.”



Today: Democrats spent $70 million to redistricting Virginia and the VA Supreme Court just struck down the VA 10-1 Democratic gerrymander, arguing it violated the VA… https://t.co/dW0dbVIVzm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 8, 2026

Louise just got too big for her britches.

You truly aren’t your normal grandma 😭 — Redi (@LookingRedi) January 16, 2026

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Most grandmothers aren't raided by the FBI, true.

I keep telling them “Don’t let the gray hair fool you them” — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) January 16, 2026

Oh, it's not the gray hair, Louise. It's the big mouth.

We will always have this tweet https://t.co/PzBOiOcsWg — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 8, 2026

The internet is forever.

Do they serve lobster in the cuck chair in the corner? https://t.co/GGfHIFxLjU pic.twitter.com/7LFWHCBvJq — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) May 8, 2026

an incredible artifact, following the events of this week https://t.co/TJkAkbvm8n — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 8, 2026

Put it in the National Archives.

How’s the cuck chair now? https://t.co/wz5IO0Tq2v — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) May 8, 2026

Not a whole lot of comment from the cuck chair gallery.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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