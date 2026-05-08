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Cuck Chair Karma: Louise Lucas Taunts Backfire as VA Supreme Court Strikes Down Gerrymander

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on May 08, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly, File

Not many of these days come along, but this is one of those days to just sit back, grab a nice cold beverage, and watch all the Leftists have their words come back and bite them in their (in this case) ample tushy.

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For what it's worth, saying two men are in a 'cuck' chair doesn't seem very respectful, but whatever. Obviously, Louise didn't have things under control because her office was raided this week and today, the Virginia Supreme Court overruled their attempt at redistricting. Maybe she should have listened to some advice. Pride comes before the fall, Louise.

She started believing her own press and sniffing her own flatulence. Never a good idea.

Wonder if there are cuck chairs in jail?

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Hide the kids!

To be fair, Kaine is also horrible and deserves to be mocked. She just happened to be really wrong, this time.

It's a gross visual, for sure.

Good Lord willing!

Louise just got too big for her britches.

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Most grandmothers aren't raided by the FBI, true.

Oh, it's not the gray hair, Louise. It's the big mouth.

The internet is forever.

Put it in the National Archives. 

Not a whole lot of comment from the cuck chair gallery.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY FBI REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT VIRGINIA

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