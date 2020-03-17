COVID19 isn’t the only illness that’s spreading … Trump Derangement Syndrome is running rampant as well.

While TDS isn’t an *actual* medical condition, it does cause feverish delusions and chronic hot takes.

Have a look at what it’s done to NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst — and former federal prosecutor — Glenn Kirschner:

Hey All. Can we talk about the fact that Glenn Kirschner is out of his mind?

Trending

Stay tuned for what, exactly?

Yeah … we wouldn’t brag about that, Joe.

Glenn definitely deserves a plum spot on Siraj Hashmi’s list for this.

Seriously, what the hell, Glenn?

As it should. Jeebus.

Heh.

Not a bad idea.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID19Donald Trumpfederal prosecutorGlenn Kirschnerhomicidelegal analystMSNBCnbc newsTrump Derangement Syndrome