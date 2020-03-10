COVID19 is widely understood to have originated in China. We say widely understood, because this isn’t really in dispute.

Yesterday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy referred to COVID19 as the “Chinese coronavirus”:

Everything you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus can be found on one, regularly-updated website: https://t.co/nGCCDVqcqe — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 9, 2020

This shouldn’t come as much of a shock, but it looks like we can add Ilhan Omar to the list of self-righteous libs outraged at the idea of referring to COVID19 by its country of origin:

Viruses don't have nationalities. This is racist. https://t.co/edNDoe1LI9 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 10, 2020

Why does Ilhan Omar insist on calling the truth racist? Pointing out her anti-Semitism is racist. Denouncing Palestinian terrorists is racist. And calling a virus that originated in China a Chinese virus is racist.

Because Ilhan Omar is willfully ignorant and makes everything political.

Where did the virus come from? China. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) March 10, 2020

They're usually named after their location, tho. I bet even you knew that. Or maybe not..you've never been particularly bright. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) March 10, 2020

China isn’t a race but whatevs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2020

Wuhan isn't a nationality or a race. You're a moron. https://t.co/DMYcI2uiQk — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 10, 2020

March 7th story. Reuters and New York Times are racist. "Seventy Trapped After Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses, More Than Half Rescued"https://t.co/TNLL80SuR9 pic.twitter.com/Vkups4eFtH — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 10, 2020

Wow, look how racist the NYT, CNBC, CNN, and WaPo have been. Looking forward to you calling all of them racists as well. https://t.co/Yx5KCWgb3b pic.twitter.com/7069kd6Ccb — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 10, 2020

Uhm the virus originated in China. It is perfectly factual to call it a "Chinese" virus. The more time our public officials are curled up in a fetal position screaming racism, the less time there is to deal with the issue. You need to get serious about your priorities. — Rudy (@Rudy78417576) March 10, 2020

PJ Media’s Jim Treacher actually has a pretty good theory as to why lefties like Ilhan Omar are reacting so angrily to the virus being linked to China:

They don't want to talk about where this virus started and spread, because then they can't blame their domestic political opponents. https://t.co/dsqSeFI4eJ — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 10, 2020

Sounds about right.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.