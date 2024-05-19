Long Covid Truther Taylor Lorenz Squashes Elon Musk Affair Rumor Zero People Believed Anyway

Lib Rag 'The Kansas City Star' Demands the Chiefs Fire Harrison Butker and...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:51 PM on May 19, 2024
Taylor Lorenz is a frequent subject of Twitchy articles because she is just so unhinged. In her latest video, she wants to make it VERY clear she is not having an affair with ... Elon Musk. 

Did anyone really believe Elon Musk was having an affair with this woman?

Why does she constantly fidget with her hair? It's so distracting.

Not a chance.

This comment will send her over the edge.

Not one person imagined for one second Elon was that desperate.

Yikes!

The women in 'Clueless' were likable.

Elon may need to look into a restraining order.

Danger! Danger!

Advertisement

Girls do play with their hair when they are flirting and she couldn't keep her hands out of her hair.

They are both weird Covid truthers!

Tay Tay needs attention like most people need oxygen. This is just her latest ploy to get people to notice her.





