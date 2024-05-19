Long Covid Truther Taylor Lorenz Squashes Elon Musk Affair Rumor Zero People Believed Anyway

Taylor Lorenz is a frequent subject of Twitchy articles because she is just so unhinged. In her latest video, she wants to make it VERY clear she is not having an affair with ... Elon Musk.
Wacko Washington Post 'journalist' Taylor Lorenz says she's not having an affair with @ElonMusk and that the billionaire 'goes out of his way to f*ck with me, and like, interfere with my life' pic.twitter.com/sBwwbADrQx— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 19, 2024
Did anyone really believe Elon Musk was having an affair with this woman?
There are a lot of tells in this video. https://t.co/4Ftl2ilpwC— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 19, 2024
Why does she constantly fidget with her hair? It's so distracting.
Just waiting on Jarvis to fix her.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 19, 2024
Not a chance.
This is exactly what someone who is having an affair with @elonmusk would say. https://t.co/2iGY4heNTz— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) May 19, 2024
This comment will send her over the edge.
Bless her heart. #TaylorLorenz is so delusional. https://t.co/HXrcGwlCrD— GigiKellie (@KellieGigi) May 19, 2024
https://t.co/iF2DTT5BTv pic.twitter.com/TsP2lzZgyv— nah (@lamejediron9) May 19, 2024
No one literally thought this https://t.co/zUphHh3iSV— BlondeInSakura🌸 (@NotABotBlonde) May 19, 2024
Not one person imagined for one second Elon was that desperate.
Thanks for the update https://t.co/6rYkXcoe3k— jason hilton (@jasonhi16557595) May 19, 2024
What about it @elonmusk ?— Ben Bond 🏴☠️ (@BenBond3) May 19, 2024
Lizard babies next?
🤣🤣 https://t.co/26dvkj3Oam
Yikes!
What a psycho! I’m sure Elon isn’t studying this train wreck of person in any type of capacity. https://t.co/qty9evZg00— Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) May 19, 2024
She’s still angry the casting director of Clueless wouldn’t even giver her an audition so she continues to audition in public. https://t.co/39xSoA0vxi— Annie Webber (@ds_abp) May 19, 2024
The women in 'Clueless' were likable.
Is she moving on from being obsessed with covid and long covid to Elon Musk? https://t.co/vzYZhzndgh— Taiana Ryan (@Taiana_Ryan) May 19, 2024
Elon may need to look into a restraining order.
https://t.co/awlo6obvii pic.twitter.com/Dhbz2SXbsK— NDH (@notdantonholden) May 19, 2024
Why isn’t she wearing a mask? https://t.co/UZ3AsXoQQr— A W Jones (@PinstripesNY) May 19, 2024
Danger! Danger!
☎️But seems flattered to distraction at the suggestionhttps://t.co/AZcHnvPgdm— goodwing (@goodwin39688153) May 19, 2024
another reminder that tay tay is, um...— Guy Montag (@UpholdErudition) May 19, 2024
well its also who bek aspires to be
and both are, um, just off a bit of center https://t.co/cqbYgd4pvx
She's flirting with @elonmusk 🤣— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 19, 2024
Girls do play with their hair when they are flirting and she couldn't keep her hands out of her hair.
My goodness…she is Rebekah Jones.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 19, 2024
They are both weird Covid truthers!
Sounds like someone's desperate for attention. Keep crying, Taylor, maybe Elon will notice you then— RealTrumpTake (@RealTrumpTake) May 19, 2024
Tay Tay needs attention like most people need oxygen. This is just her latest ploy to get people to notice her.
