Long Covid Truther Taylor Lorenz Squashes Elon Musk Affair Rumor Zero People Believed Anyway

Taylor Lorenz is a frequent subject of Twitchy articles because she is just so unhinged. In her latest video, she wants to make it VERY clear she is not having an affair with ... Elon Musk.

Advertisement

Wacko Washington Post 'journalist' Taylor Lorenz says she's not having an affair with @ElonMusk and that the billionaire 'goes out of his way to f*ck with me, and like, interfere with my life' pic.twitter.com/sBwwbADrQx — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 19, 2024

Did anyone really believe Elon Musk was having an affair with this woman?

There are a lot of tells in this video. https://t.co/4Ftl2ilpwC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 19, 2024

Why does she constantly fidget with her hair? It's so distracting.

Just waiting on Jarvis to fix her. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 19, 2024

Not a chance.

This is exactly what someone who is having an affair with @elonmusk would say. https://t.co/2iGY4heNTz — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) May 19, 2024

This comment will send her over the edge.

No one literally thought this https://t.co/zUphHh3iSV — BlondeInSakura🌸 (@NotABotBlonde) May 19, 2024

Not one person imagined for one second Elon was that desperate.

Thanks for the update https://t.co/6rYkXcoe3k — jason hilton (@jasonhi16557595) May 19, 2024

Yikes!





What a psycho! I’m sure Elon isn’t studying this train wreck of person in any type of capacity. https://t.co/qty9evZg00 — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) May 19, 2024

She’s still angry the casting director of Clueless wouldn’t even giver her an audition so she continues to audition in public. https://t.co/39xSoA0vxi — Annie Webber (@ds_abp) May 19, 2024

The women in 'Clueless' were likable.

Is she moving on from being obsessed with covid and long covid to Elon Musk? https://t.co/vzYZhzndgh — Taiana Ryan (@Taiana_Ryan) May 19, 2024

Elon may need to look into a restraining order.

Why isn’t she wearing a mask? https://t.co/UZ3AsXoQQr — A W Jones (@PinstripesNY) May 19, 2024

Danger! Danger!

☎️But seems flattered to distraction at the suggestionhttps://t.co/AZcHnvPgdm — goodwing (@goodwin39688153) May 19, 2024

Advertisement

another reminder that tay tay is, um...



well its also who bek aspires to be



and both are, um, just off a bit of center https://t.co/cqbYgd4pvx — Guy Montag (@UpholdErudition) May 19, 2024

Girls do play with their hair when they are flirting and she couldn't keep her hands out of her hair.

My goodness…she is Rebekah Jones. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 19, 2024

They are both weird Covid truthers!

Sounds like someone's desperate for attention. Keep crying, Taylor, maybe Elon will notice you then — RealTrumpTake (@RealTrumpTake) May 19, 2024

Tay Tay needs attention like most people need oxygen. This is just her latest ploy to get people to notice her.















