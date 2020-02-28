Yesterday, rapper Zuby was sent to “Twitter jail” after blue-check Emily Gorcenski, a self-appointed “Pronoun Enforcer,” tattled on him for using “dude” in a tweet at her:

Just got a message from @ZubyMusic that he’s been suspended by Twitter for hateful conduct. Confirmed by manual review. He has deleted the tweet and is now in Twitter purgatory. pic.twitter.com/venIi0Vxnl — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 27, 2020

Thanks to Gorcenski’s efforts, she scored a plum spot on Washington Examiner writer Siraj Hashmi’s daily list of people who need their phone taken away:

Well, wouldn’t you know it? Gorcenski’s offended over her appearance on Hashmi’s tongue-in-cheek list:

Getting offended over free speech by advocating for the silencing of people with different viewpoints https://t.co/zEBvpP07Y6 — Pronoun Enforcer (@EmilyGorcenski) February 28, 2020

Uh-oh, Emily …

Ironic of you to advocate for free speech after getting @ZubyMusic suspended. — Joshua G. Burns (@Austradamas) February 28, 2020

Whining about free speech over being put on a list of people who need their phone taken after actively silencing several accounts for using a word you didn’t like (i.e. dude) is peak irony. https://t.co/keIgMRSQwO — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 28, 2020

Dude.

Isn’t this what you do? pic.twitter.com/9uSwxz6v1e — Latino Caracha 🇻🇪🇬🇧 (@Latino13090722) February 28, 2020

Um… that's what YOU have been doing, Emily. You need a bigger mirror. — Lonny Eachus (@eachus) February 28, 2020

https://t.co/eiXPyG8bTV Self reflection won't kill you — al (@superkamiguru18) February 28, 2020

Poor Emily.

"MY speech should be free" — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 28, 2020

"It's not censorship when *I* do it" — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 28, 2020

Emily’s been put on a silly list. Meanwhile, she’s made it her job to get people suspended from Twitter for using pronouns she doesn’t like. Who’s the real silencer of free speech here, Emily?

Habibis, we got another meltdown for being put on the list, https://t.co/tzDADoRHmW — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 28, 2020

Think Emily’s little tantrum will land her on Hashmi’s list for today? She certainly deserves it.

My favorite new Twitter trends is people pissing their pants over being put on a silly joke list. pic.twitter.com/Hfgp2AM91A — neontaster (@neontaster) February 28, 2020

***

