Yesterday, right-leaning rapper Zuby found himself temporarily suspended from Twitter after being tattled on by a self-appointed “Pronoun Enforcer.” Zuby’s crime? Responding to Pronoun Enforcer’s tweet with “OK dude …”

Well, Zuby’s back, and he’s clearly learned his lesson and won’t anger the Pronoun Police with his “hateful conduct” ever again.

We kid, of course. Zuby’s not sorry — nor should he be:

Nice to have him back.

