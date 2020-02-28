Yesterday, right-leaning rapper Zuby found himself temporarily suspended from Twitter after being tattled on by a self-appointed “Pronoun Enforcer.” Zuby’s crime? Responding to Pronoun Enforcer’s tweet with “OK dude …”

Just got a message from @ZubyMusic that he’s been suspended by Twitter for hateful conduct. Confirmed by manual review. He has deleted the tweet and is now in Twitter purgatory. pic.twitter.com/venIi0Vxnl — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 27, 2020

Well, Zuby’s back, and he’s clearly learned his lesson and won’t anger the Pronoun Police with his “hateful conduct” ever again.

We kid, of course. Zuby’s not sorry — nor should he be:

Nice to have him back.

