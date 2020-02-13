As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump had a message for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo ahead of their meeting today at the White House.

I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

Little did we know how egregious Trump’s tweet really was. Thank goodness for Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler and his firm grasp on impeachable crimes:

Dear @SenateGOP, This is what another quid pro quo by the President of the United States looks like. 👇 https://t.co/7E4PbxevBG — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) February 13, 2020

Another quid pro quo? Good news, Eric Swalwell! Looks like it’s time to gas up the Impeachmentmobile!

Jerry’s getting a bit desperate, it would seem.

Un-Fing-Believable. I hope that is the next article of impeachment from these morons. — Chadox (@chadox6) February 13, 2020