You guys ready for Round 2? According to Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, you might want to prepare yourselves:

Jake Tapper asks Rep. Swalwell if the House will push impeaching @realDonaldTrump over the Roger Stone situation: We're not going to take our options off the table. We don’t wake up in the morning wanting to impeach him…but we're not going to let him torch this democracy… pic.twitter.com/HqTANTdVLw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 12, 2020

This democracy isn’t gonna save itself, you know.

They wake up every morning wanting to impeach him guaranteed. — LDFPS (@lodenscheistn) February 12, 2020

Of course they do.

Swalwell is ensuring us he will not let this one slip. This next impeachment will be silent, but deadly. And then once it’s all over, he can toot his own horn. https://t.co/kciRP5432z — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) February 12, 2020

You can smell the stunning bravery.