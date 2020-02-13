Apparently New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed to the White House today, where he’ll meet with Donald Trump.

Based on this tweet, Trump seems open to a dialogue (maybe), but he’s got a simple piece of advice (that could double as a request) to share first:

I’m seeing Governor Cuomo today at The White House. He must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment, start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2020

“Don’t bring Fredo.” That’s always a good rule to live by.

Poor Chris Cuomo.